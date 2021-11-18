2. Hot Glass, 104 Western Ave., Davenport

 Skip to main content
Hot Glass co-owner Logan Ryser blows a glass ornament at his Davenport shop in this Dec. 7, 2017 file photo.

Hot Glass is a nonprofit with the goal of bettering the lives of youth and veterans through the creation of glass art. In addition to selling all sorts of glass artwork in its shop, Hot Glass also offers classes in glassblowing for individuals, couples and groups. The organization's work provides gift ideas that would work for anyone, from hands-on types to those who just appreciate the end product.

