2 p.m.
2 p.m., CLEAR LAKE — The historic Surf Ballroom is cold; the heat is turned off. It's dark, too, just as it has been since March.

And it's quiet, an especially eerie anomaly for a venue that's hosted live music since the 1940s.

"We were the first to shut down, and we’ll be the last to reopen," says Executive Director Laurie Lietz.

All employees except Lietz have been furloughed, so she's doing a bit of everything: painting, cleaning, running the gift shop, marketing, tending to the website, applying for grants.

She'd like to be planning events, but that's difficult.

"The reality is we really can’t plan a whole lot because we don’t know what our capacity will be, and it’s more expensive to announce and put an event on sale and cancel it than to not do that at all," Lietz says.

More than anything, Lietz wants people back. Not just her staff, but crowds, too.

"There’s really nothing in the world like live music, and so many people are missing that."

covidday 1447 nurses shift change.jpg

2:47 p.m., WEST BURLINGTON — Nursing assistant Kalee Mitchell ends her shift by taking a COVID-19 test in a negative air flow room in the garage of the Great River Klein Center, a senior living facility.

