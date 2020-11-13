2 Pac-12 football games canceled as virus problems linger

The Pac-12 said the canceled games will be declared a no contest. It's Arizona State and UCLA's first cancellation of the year. The Sun Devils lost to USC 28-27 last weekend. UCLA lost to Colorado 48-42 last weekend.

Utah coach Kyle Whittingham had said earlier this week that the Utes were teetering on the edge of not having enough players available.

"We are doing our best to play the game, but if we lose many more guys this week, it may be a situation where we are not able to," Whittingham said.

It's the second straight week that the Pac-12's abbreviated six-game schedule has been interrupted. The Utah-Arizona and California-Washington games were both canceled in Week 1.

The 66-year-old Edwards said in a statement he and his family are fine and encouraged fans to take the virus seriously.