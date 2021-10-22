 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2. Senior living complex, the Summit, nears completion in Bettendorf
0 Comments

2. Senior living complex, the Summit, nears completion in Bettendorf

  • Updated
  • 0

The Summit of Bettendorf, a $50 million senior living center, is nearing completion of its 178-unit campus. 

Already, the Summit, which is a partnership between WesleyLife and Genesis, has residents staying in its 24-hour care areas. 

The Summit Outside

The Summit at Bettendorf, a sprawling senior living complex, is nearing completion.

Carpet lines the hallways and rooms, a locked cabinet inside a resident's room stores medications for nurses to distribute, and a common kitchen area welcomes residents to help professional cooks prepare snacks and meals. 

"We ask ourselves one question over and over and over again and that question is, how would you do this in your own home?" said Matt Garcia, regional director of campus operations with WesleyLife. 

The Summit physical therapy

The physical therapy center at the Summit of Bettendorf, a senior living complex that is nearing completion.

Once completed, the sprawling complex will have 105 independent living units, 17 assisted living, 18 assisted living with memory support, and 40 in the 24-hour care wing, said Michelle Lindeman, executive director of The Summit.

Residents can take a few swings on a golf simulator in the building, play pickleball on outdoor pickleball courts, and sit outside at a rooftop bar. 

The Summit also has a physical therapy center and a sit-down restaurant. 

The Summit golf swing

A golf simulator at the Summit of Bettendorf, a senior living complex that is slated to fully by the end of the year.

In the assisted living with memory support wing, the walls are interactive. Touchable decorations with beads, textures, and sound-playing picture frames adorn the walls, and a gardening station allows residents to grow plants. 

Pocketed throughout each wing are outdoor areas where residents can walk, enjoy the fresh air, or eat a picnic lunch. 

Leaders expect the campus to be fully open by the end of the year, and hope to open the independent living in the next few weeks. 

Once fully operational, Garcia said the campus will have about 108 staff members, including CNAs, maintenance, event planners, a food and beverage team, and housekeeping.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Bettendorf, East Moline, and Silvis Reporter

Sarah is the Bettendorf, East Moline, and Silvis reporter for the Quad City Times covering local government and news in the those areas. She graduated from the University of Iowa this spring and was the editor of the student-run newspaper The Daily Iowan.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News