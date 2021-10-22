2. Senior living complex, the Summit, nears completion in Bettendorf

The Summit of Bettendorf, a $50 million senior living center, is nearing completion of its 178-unit campus.
Already, the Summit, which is a partnership between WesleyLife and Genesis, has residents staying in its 24-hour care areas.
Carpet lines the hallways and rooms, a locked cabinet inside a resident's room stores medications for nurses to distribute, and a common kitchen area welcomes residents to help professional cooks prepare snacks and meals.
"We ask ourselves one question over and over and over again and that question is, how would you do this in your own home?" said Matt Garcia, regional director of campus operations with WesleyLife.
Once completed, the sprawling complex will have 105 independent living units, 17 assisted living, 18 assisted living with memory support, and 40 in the 24-hour care wing, said Michelle Lindeman, executive director of The Summit.
Residents can take a few swings on a golf simulator in the building, play pickleball on outdoor pickleball courts, and sit outside at a rooftop bar.
The Summit also has a physical therapy center and a sit-down restaurant.
In the assisted living with memory support wing, the walls are interactive. Touchable decorations with beads, textures, and sound-playing picture frames adorn the walls, and a gardening station allows residents to grow plants.
Pocketed throughout each wing are outdoor areas where residents can walk, enjoy the fresh air, or eat a picnic lunch.
Leaders expect the campus to be fully open by the end of the year, and hope to open the independent living in the next few weeks.
Once fully operational, Garcia said the campus will have about 108 staff members, including CNAs, maintenance, event planners, a food and beverage team, and housekeeping.