2. The Granary Coffee House and Brewery to bring craft experiences to Eldridge

“One day I was like ‘what the heck I might as well just do it’ and so I made the beer and it came out pretty good,” Salvador said. “I was like, ‘huh maybe I should do this more often’ and so I started making beer all the time.”

At one point he was making 20 gallons of beer a month, trying different recipes and experimenting with different types and flavors. Salvador said he plans to upgrade his brewing set to make a menu of a handful of beers on tap, and get creative with brewing and naming new beers after people and businesses in Eldridge. For example, his contractor on the project likes cherry blonde ale, so Salvador plans to brew it and name it after him.

Starting out, the building The Granary calls home will be 1,500 square feet, Salvador said. The property the Castanedas purchased, though is 1.3 acres and more than 6,500 square feet of building space. Salvador said they’d like to brainstorm ideas with community members and test out what’s popular to determine what they could use the extra space for.

Overall, Salvador said they’re looking to become people’s “third place”