2. The Granary Coffee House and Brewery to bring craft experiences to Eldridge

Salvador and Jessica Castaneda are setting course to open in Eldridge a brewery, the city’s first, and coffee shop, The Granary.
At 219 N 1st Street, the Castanedas’ end goal is to create a place with all things craft: craft coffee, craft beer, and some lighter tapas-style food items, which are similar to appetizers and popular in southern Spain.
The Castanedas, and their six children have traveled the Western U.S., and as far as Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, and Kauai to explore and taste-test craft coffee, beers, and wine.
They’ve drawn inspiration from everywhere they’ve visited, the Castanedas agree, but some of their favorites include touring a coffee plantation in Antigua, Guatemala, a small popular café in Panajachel, Cafe Loco, Monorail Espresso in Seattle, a warehouse district market on Kauai in Hawaii with shops, coffee places, and small restaurants as well as learning about coffee crops at a plantation there.
“Our end goal with this coffee shop is to create a destination point where we pay attention to the little details, whether it be the coffee, the sandwiches, the food, the beer,” Salvador Castaneda said.
As for the beer, Jessica Castaneda bought her husband a full beer brewing kit at a yard sale, knowing he’d wanted to learn how to brew. It sat in the garage for six months. Jessica bought an ingredient kit, which sat in the garage for another six months.
“One day I was like ‘what the heck I might as well just do it’ and so I made the beer and it came out pretty good,” Salvador said. “I was like, ‘huh maybe I should do this more often’ and so I started making beer all the time.”
At one point he was making 20 gallons of beer a month, trying different recipes and experimenting with different types and flavors. Salvador said he plans to upgrade his brewing set to make a menu of a handful of beers on tap, and get creative with brewing and naming new beers after people and businesses in Eldridge. For example, his contractor on the project likes cherry blonde ale, so Salvador plans to brew it and name it after him.
Starting out, the building The Granary calls home will be 1,500 square feet, Salvador said. The property the Castanedas purchased, though is 1.3 acres and more than 6,500 square feet of building space. Salvador said they’d like to brainstorm ideas with community members and test out what’s popular to determine what they could use the extra space for.
Overall, Salvador said they’re looking to become people’s “third place”
“Your home is your first place. Your work is your second place. And then we want to become everybody's third place, which is a place where you can come enjoy a good cup of coffee, some good beer, some good food, meet other people, just chat,” Salvador said.