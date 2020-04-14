2-time Cup-winner Versteeg retires after 11 NHL seasons

Two-time Stanley Cup-winning forward Kris Versteeg is retiring after 11 NHL seasons.

The 33-year-old announced his decision through the NHL Players' Association on Tuesday, after ending this season playing with his brother, Mitch, with Slovakia's HK Nitra.

Versteeg was a member of the Blackhawks' championship teams in 2010 and '15. He described winning the Cup in 2010 as the highlight of his career, coming during a postseason in which he had six goals — including two game-winners — and 14 points in 22 games.

He spent five seasons over two separate stints with Chicago. He played his final NHL game with Calgary in March 2018, before spending much of the past two years in Europe.

"What a run it was," Versteeg said in a statement. "I took a lot for granted in my time in the NHL. But the one thing I never took for granted were the relationships I made with my teammates and staffs of the hockey clubs I played for."

From Alberta, Canada, Versteeg was selected by Boston in the fifth round of the 2004 draft, and he made his NHL debut with Chicago during the 2007-08 season. Versteeg was an NHL rookie of the year finalist the following year, when he had 22 goals and 53 points in 78 games.