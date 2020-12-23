2020: Holiday Bowl

No. 19 Iowa 49, No. 22 USC 24

SAN DIEGO — Iowa flipped the script to finish a 10-win season in style Friday night.

After building its 2019 season resume on the work of its defense, the 19th-ranked Hawkeyes scored on their first five possessions and rolled to a 49-24 victory over 22nd-ranked Southern Cal in the Holiday Bowl.

The Trojans had no answer for the precision passing of Hawkeye senior quarterback Nate Stanley, who guided Iowa to a bowl victory for the third straight season by hitting 15 of his first 17 passes and orchestrating a clock-chewing offense which kept the ball out of the hands of the potent USC offense.

“We needed to play a complete game and we did it,’’ Stanley said. “From start to finish, everybody put everything they had into it, offense, defense, special teams. It was the total 60-minute game we’ve been working toward.’’

Iowa celebrated by doing the Hokey Pokey in the locker room as a tribute to former coach Hayden Fry.

“It seemed appropriate, given how much he meant to the program,’’ said Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa, named the game’s defensive most valuable player.