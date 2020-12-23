2020: Holiday Bowl

No. 19 Iowa 49, No. 22 USC 24
SAN DIEGO — Iowa flipped the script to finish a 10-win season in style Friday night.
After building its 2019 season resume on the work of its defense, the 19th-ranked Hawkeyes scored on their first five possessions and rolled to a 49-24 victory over 22nd-ranked Southern Cal in the Holiday Bowl.
The Trojans had no answer for the precision passing of Hawkeye senior quarterback Nate Stanley, who guided Iowa to a bowl victory for the third straight season by hitting 15 of his first 17 passes and orchestrating a clock-chewing offense which kept the ball out of the hands of the potent USC offense.
“We needed to play a complete game and we did it,’’ Stanley said. “From start to finish, everybody put everything they had into it, offense, defense, special teams. It was the total 60-minute game we’ve been working toward.’’
Iowa celebrated by doing the Hokey Pokey in the locker room as a tribute to former coach Hayden Fry.
“It seemed appropriate, given how much he meant to the program,’’ said Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa, named the game’s defensive most valuable player.
The win allowed the Hawkeyes to reach the 10-win plateau for the ninth time in program history and it came in a game which saw Iowa collect a season-high number of points and score the second-most points Iowa has ever scored in a bowl.
“Ten wins, that’s not easy to do,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “Really proud of the guys, what they were able to accomplish. We told them going out there to give it everything they had.’’
Ihmir Smith-Marsette, selected as the game’s most valuable player on offense, scored three times in the second quarter to send Iowa into halftime with a 28-17 lead.
He scored on a 6-yard run, a 98-yard kickoff and a 12-yard pass play give the Hawkeyes a cushion that that the Trojans couldn’t catch.
The most dynamic play of the three by Smith-Marsette pushed Iowa in front 21-14.