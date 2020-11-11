2020 Stories of Honor nominees

Henry Langrehr

James Gordon

This is my baby brother. He's one of the greatest men I've ever known. He fought in the Gulf War and served in the Navy doing it. He has two daughters that he loves and adores. He takes such good care of them financially and emotionally. He provides for them both even though neither one of them lives with him. His older daughter Nicole recently purchased a home and he drives three hours one way to help her with all kinds of home projects. His younger daughter Tessa also lives three hours away. He never misses any school functions that she has. He has taken the day off of work every day since kindergarten to be with her every year on her first day of school. He goes without just so he can give his girls everything. When our dad was sick before he passed away my brother was the one that cared for him. My dad was not an easy man to get along with but my brother didn't let that get to him. He endured and was there every time our dad needed something. He's been there for my children helping babysit and change diapers for them when they were little. He helps my husband and with any projects that we may need his help with even if it means he has to take time away from his own work. He's a dog sitter, a dad, a brother, an uncle, a nephew, and a son to our parents when they were still alive. He's my baby brother and a proud Navy vet with his Cubs flag and his Navy flag hanging right next to each other in the front of his house. For almost 50 years we've endured some crappy things together but when it’s all said and done He's had my back every time and I would never want it any other way. Love him with everything in me and I'm so grateful God made us brother and sister. Couldn't imagine my life without him and neither could our older brother. Thanks, James. You're one of a kind. — Tari Nevener