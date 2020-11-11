2020 Stories of Honor nominees

All of the veterans listed on this page were nominated for Stories of Honor by friends and family looking to shine some light and express their gratitude to a veteran close to their hearts. Please take the time to read each one of the nominations.
Henry Langrehr
Henry was one of ten
children in a poor family in Clinton, Iowa. He was born in 1924 and enlisted in 1943. He joined the 82nd Airborne and was part of the invasion of Normandy. He was the guy who landed on the roof of a greenhouse. He received 2 purple hearts, 2 Bronze Stars, and the Legion de Honor from the French. He wrote a book about his experiences called "Whatever it Took" that was published this year. — Lana Thielen
James Gordon
This is my baby brother. He's one of the greatest men I've ever known. He fought in the Gulf War and served in the Navy doing it. He has two daughters that he loves and adores. He takes such good care of them financially and emotionally. He provides for them both even though neither one of them lives with him. His older daughter Nicole recently purchased a home and he drives three hours one way to help her with all kinds of home projects. His younger daughter Tessa also lives three hours away. He never misses any school functions that she has. He has taken the day off of work every day since kindergarten to be with her every year on her first day of school. He goes without just so he can give his girls everything. When our dad was sick before he passed away my brother was the one that cared for him. My dad was not an easy man to get along with but my brother didn't let that get to him. He endured and was there every time our dad needed something. He's been there for my children helping babysit and change diapers for them when they were little. He helps my husband and with any projects that we may need his help with even if it means he has to take time away from his own work. He's a dog sitter, a dad, a brother, an uncle, a nephew, and a son to our parents when they were still alive. He's my baby brother and a proud Navy vet with his Cubs flag and his Navy flag hanging right next to each other in the front of his house. For almost 50 years we've endured some crappy things together but when it’s all said and done He's had my back every time and I would never want it any other way. Love him with everything in me and I'm so grateful God made us brother and sister. Couldn't imagine my life without him and neither could our older brother. Thanks, James. You're one of a kind. — Tari Nevener
Robert Neal Jr.
Robert Neal Jr., 53, graduated from United Township High School in 1985. My husband was in the Marines for six years. He fought in the Middle East in the late 80’s early 90’s. He is a Mexican American from East moline. He has a brick in the hero street memorial. He has 5 children, 3 of whom have been or are in the armed forces. He has been a mentor to many young people in the East Moline, Silvis, Colons, and Hampton school districts where he has been a coach for football, baseball, and softball since the late 1990s. He worked for the state of Illinois for 25 years as a correctional officer and retired 3 years ago. He now works at United Township Hgh School as a hall monitor and enjoys working with the high school students on a daily basis. During the summer he works at willow springs swim club as a manager and referees basketball for all ages of kids. Over the years he has been a father figure to many of our children’s friends who have not been lucky enough to have a strong dependable father figure in their life. He is well known and respected in our united township community. — Carol Neal
John Schmidt
My stepdad John Schmidt fought in the Vietnam war. My stepdad is literally one of my heroes as he always pushes us to do our best. He has two kids and three step kids. He is retired from Davenport Purina. He is a wonderful husband to my mom and a great dad to all of us kids. We love you Dad. - Amy White
Melvin Duwa
Melvin Duwa, of Lost Nation, Iowa enlisted into the Air Force during WWII. He landed the position of Gunner Instructor during his active war service. When training slowed down, Melvin worked at Headquarters in Michigan and drove the car for the Colonel of the Field. His wife, Irene, followed him to all of his posts. Six children are blessed to call him "Dad". He currently enjoys close to 60 members of his family, with the youngest being one month old and another great, great-grandchild due this month. He is looking forward to his 100th birthday on August 26th. He is the true meaning of a fantastic person! — Vicki Shady
Jimmy Edlemon
Jimmy was my husband of 50 years. We had 3 children and 6 granddaughters. A proud man that not only honored his country, by serving in the Army but always was proud of his flag and country. Jim served in Vietnam in 64-66. He was a medic and medic with pride. Jim gave his all to the Army and in 2016 he lost his battle with Agent Orange Lung Cancer. — Norma Edlemon
Tyler Hoogerwerf
Officer Hoogerwerf is a former U.S. Army 173rd Airborne Brigade private first class who enlisted in the Army before he graduated from high school. In June 2007, while serving in Afghanistan and on patrol in the Nuristan Province, his Humvee was hit by rocket-propelled grenades. Unfortunately, much of his platoon was fatally wounded. The Al-Qaida motor fire caused Pfc. Hoogerwerf to suffer shrapnel wounds in both legs. He endured five surgeries before returning home to Geneseo on Dec. 4. 2007. He was honorably discharged and medically retired from the military on Jan. 20, 2008. He is a Purple Heart recipient. Tyler is still serving his community by serving in law enforcement. He has received several departmental recognitions, including numerous life-saving awards. His story and legacy are the definition of a veteran, who continues to risk his life for his community. — Jeanne Anderson
Ric Knerr
Former paratrooper and Veteran of Operation Joint Endeavor; Bosnia 1996. Served as a heavy equipment operator and combat lifesaver. As a veteran, Ric has raised almost $60,000 for the VFW on his motorcycle, and also served as an All-State Post Commander for the VFW in Muscatine, Iowa. — Alisha Knerr
Joe Colmer
My grandpa, My hero, Joe Colmer. At the age of 17, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he served in the China fleet from 1936-1939. When war came, he again served his country, this time in the 325th glider infantry, a unit in the 82nd airborne. As a platoon Sgt, he served from Africa in ‘43 to Sicily, Italy, D-Day in Normandy, Market Garden in Holland, and the battle of the Bulge. In the spring of 1945, he earned his third and final Purple Heart while leading a patrol across the Rhine in Cologne Germany. During his service, he also received 2 bronze stars as well as numerous other citations for good conduct and service. After returning from the war, he continued to be a leader by example, working at John Deere until retirement and spending the rest of his years instilling his kindness and work ethic in his grandchildren. Joe was featured in an article about the Honor Flights by Todd Mizener. Joe is a man who gave everything he could and asked for nothing in return. It is my honor to recommend him as a deserving veteran. — Bryce Williams
Cpl. Ryan Clester
My son Ryan was in the Marines from 2009 to 2013. He was on 2 deployments on a Meu and deployed to Sangin Afghanistan. He graduated from Ohio State in forest Ecosystem Science and management. He went to Montana and Oregon to help with the wildfires. He is a Service Forester with the Ohio Department of Natural resources division of Forestry. He was awarded the Ohio tree farm inspector of the year. He is on the Ohio tree farm committee. Ryan is on the board for the Northeastern Ohio Forestry Association. He writes articles for the Ohio Woodland Journal. He is a hard worker, we love him and we are very proud of him. — Philippa Clester
Louis C. Gaeta
From June of 1965-66, Louis served as Navy Corpsman @Port Smith Navy Hospital Virginia. He served in Vietnam with the 1st Marine Division F.M.F.HM2 66-67, NAF Washington D.C. 67-69. He served an extra 3months in Vietnam with the CAC L-4 7th Marine Com. Battalion. After serving in the Navy he went to work for the National Institute of Mental Health. He retired after 37 years. He volunteers at the Vietnam Memorial. He is a lifetime member of the VFW and the American Legion. A lifetime member of the 1st Marine Association. Chaplin of the American Legion. He is a Santa helper for the American Legion. He loves the military, all veterans, and his family. He came to Iowa from Maryland to help when his elderly mother needed help. We love him and are all proud of him. — Vince J. Gaeta
Charles J Gaeta
My Brother Charles went to Muscatine Community College. After serving our country he went to work for Hon. When our father had a heart attack he quit his job to help him farm. He belongs to the American Legion and VFW. He is a Knights of Columbus member. Charles donates blood and platelets. He volunteers ringing the bell & serving Thanksgiving dinner for the Salvation Army. He helped with the tootsie roll drive & the poppy sales. He was always there to help our parents, especially when their health was failing. He is always there to help others. We love him and are very proud of him. — Scott Clester
Vince J Gaeta
After attending Muscatine Community College Vince went into the United States Mobile Construction Battalion. 6/68-3/70 with a 6-month extension. After leaving the military he farmed with his dad and his brother. He was a construction worker, realtor, and truck driver. He is a Knights of Columbus member, Lifetime member of the VFW, Member of the American Legion. He has helped with the tootsie roll drive, poppy drive, and rings the bell for the Salvation Army. He was on the Saint Malachy's Preservation society committee. He helped with Easter egg hunts and Easter parties for the handicap. He is a Santa helper. He helped his elderly Mother when she needed it. He works hard for the VFW. He loves his family. We love him and we are proud of him. — Megan Gee
