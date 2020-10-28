2021 Boston Marathon postponed at least until the fall

RUNNING
2021 Boston Marathon postponed: Boston Marathon organizers said Wednesday that the 2021 race won't be run on Patriots Day because of the coronavirus pandemic, the second straight year that it has been moved from the April weekend that was its home for more than a century.
About six months before the scheduled April 19 date, the Boston Athletic Association said it was postponing next year's race until "at least the fall of 2021," conceding that the state won't have sufficiently emerged from the pandemic to allow as many as 30,000 runners and a half-million fans to gather on the streets from Hopkinton to Copley Square in the spring.
"We are unable to host the Boston Marathon this coming April," BAA CEO Tom Grilk said in a statement. "We are optimistic that the Boston Marathon will continue its tradition of celebrating the spirit of community and athletic excellence next fall."
Organizers said they hope to work with state and local officials to "determine if a fall 2021 date is feasible." The BAA said it hopes to select a fall date by the end of the year.
The 2020 Boston Marathon was originally postponed from April to September, but it was canceled outright two months later — the first time since 1897 that there was no in-person Boston Marathon of any sort.
A total of 15,972 people ran a "virtual" race this year, completing the 26.2-mile distance on their own over a 10-day period. In 1918, the format was modified to a relay due to World War I; the 2013 race was stopped when two bombs exploded at the finish line, several hours after the winners had finished but while many recreational runners were still on the course.
"There is a pretty rich history of accommodation and addressing reality," Grilk said at the time. "This is this year's reality."
Massachusetts' reopening plan doesn't allow road races until Phase 4, which would require the widespread availability of a vaccine or treatment.
HOCKEY
AHL season delayed until Feb. 5: The American Hockey League is planning to drop the puck on its next season on Feb. 5 in hopes of syncing up its schedule with the NHL and getting some fans into arenas for most, if not all, of its 31 teams.
AHL President and CEO Scott Howson said "everything's on the table" when it comes to divisional alignment, formats and how many games are played, though beginning in early February answers one question after it became unrealistic to start the season Dec. 4 as initially planned because of the state of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"This gives us the best chance to have a significant season with fans in the building and we'll just see what happens here in the next two months," Howson said by phone after the AHL's Board of Governors voted to approve the Feb. 5 start date. "We're going to be flexible and we're going to do everything we can to play."
The AHL is the top minor league affiliate for the NHL, which is targeting a Jan. 1 start for the season. A typical AHL season usually starts after the NHL gets underway.
NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said he doesn't expect the AHL announcement to affect the NHL's planning. Daly said the AHL has kept the NHL informed during its decision-making process and that general managers were briefed last week on the developments.
"The NHL, they're at sometime in January," Howson said. "We aren't tied directly to what the NHL does, but we want to be somewhat in sync, so Feb. 5 seemed like a good place even if there's going to be a little longer cap than usual between the two leagues starting."
No North American sport is more dependent on attendance than hockey, and the attempt to get some fans into buildings is a big reason for the February start. Howson pointed out that a vast majority of jurisdictions with AHL teams would not have allowed any fans as recently as a month ago, and there are hopes that changes by the middle of the winter.
"We're moving in the right direction in some of our markets," Howson said. "Hopefully that trend continues."
The ECHL — a tier below the AHL in North American minor league hockey — announced earlier this month that it will start its season on Dec. 11, with 13 of 26 teams participating right away. ECHL teams in Atlanta and Norfolk, Va., voluntarily opted out of this season.
Howson said that could happen in the AHL, but he wants to push back the deadline for opting out to ensure as many teams can play as possible.
"I think all our teams want to play, but nobody knows what's going to happen," he said.
One possibility involves the AHL adjusting to form a Canadian division if the NHL does so because of U.S.-Canada border restrictions, which would mean moving teams in Bakersfield and Stockton, California, and Utica, New York, north to be in the same country as their parent clubs. But a coronavirus testing pilot project in the province of Alberta that could reduce quarantine time when entering Canada provides hope that might not be necessary.
The AHL's return-to-play task force will meet again next week to come up with a scheduling proposal, including a range of games played. The league could mimic Major League Baseball's 2020 season by dividing teams into regional groups to reduce travel, including multiple games in the same city between teams.
It helps that the AHL normally has a team play three games in three days over the weekend to maximize attendance. Now those could become mini "series" to get through the season.
"It's going to be a heavy regional schedule no matter what we do, so the teams that are close to each other are going to play each other more often," Howson said. "Just being a little more cognizant of what the virus is doing and how can we combat that with our scheduling."
The NHL already canceled the Winter Classic scheduled for New Year's Day and All-Star Weekend set for late January because of no guarantee fans could attend. In making that announcement, the league said it had not altered its plans to start on or around Jan 1.
The NHL's return-to-play committee of league and player representatives hasn't yet met to discuss the 2021 season.
NBA
76ers rebuilding continues: The Philadelphia 76ers are in advanced negotiations with former Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey to become president of basketball operations as part of their front-office overhaul that began after an underachieving season, multiple people with direct knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press.
The deal is expected to be finalized as early as this weekend, according to the people who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Wednesday because it has not been made official. Elton Brand will remain general manager, they said.
Morey stepped down as GM of the Rockets earlier this month after blockbuster moves that failed to lead the franchise to the NBA Finals. The Rockets made the playoffs 10 times since Morey was hired in 2007, including the last eight seasons, for the longest active streak in the NBA.
He was responsible for the trade that brought James Harden to Houston from Oklahoma City. The Rockets reached the Western Conference finals twice under Morey but were unable to win their first championship since consecutive titles in 1994-95.
Houston went 640-400 under Morey and won a franchise-record 65 regular-season games in the 2017-18 season.
The Sixers named Doc Rivers coach this month as they chase their first NBA championship since 1983. They also brought in former Saint Joseph's star and NBA player Jameer Nelson as a scout and hired former Pacers executive Peter Dinwiddie as executive vice president of basketball operations. Prosper Karangwa was hired away from Orlando and brought in as VP of player personnel.
Morey and the Rockets split a little over a year after he sparked a rift between the NBA and Chinese government. Morey caused an international uproar last year when he tweeted support for anti-government protesters in Hong Kong. Morey tweeted an image that said: "Fight For Freedom. Stand With Hong Kong," a reference to pro-democracy demonstrations in the semiautonomous Chinese territory that had been mired in escalating violence between protesters and law enforcement.
The tweet caused businesses in China to cut ties with the Rockets and broadcasters there refused to air the team's games this season. NBA telecasts in China, however, resumed during the recent NBA Finals.
Morey's old tweets were brought to light again on Wednesday — though in much more amusing fashion for Sixers fans. There was one from Feb. 4, 2018, of a photo of the gang from " It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia " dressed as eagles. The date, as any good Eagles fan will tell you, was the day the franchise won the Super Bowl. There was another from October 2017 in which he criticized the Sixers for " their terrible move of sacking @samhinkie."
AP sources: Rockets hiring Stephen Silas to replace D'Antoni
The Houston Rockets and Stephen Silas have an agreement for the Dallas assistant to replace Mike D'Antoni as coach, multiple people with knowledge of the deal said Wednesday.
The hiring of the son of former NBA player and coach Paul Silas completes a significant change in the leadership of the team with the league's longest active playoff streak after Daryl Morey decided not to return as general manager following D'Antoni's departure.
The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no announcement has been made.
The new combination of coach and general manager comes after eight straight trips to the playoffs for the Rockets, all since acquiring James Harden in an offseason trade with Oklahoma City in 2012.
Miller family selling Jazz: The majority interest of the Utah Jazz is being sold to technology entrepreneur Ryan Smith, a move that when formally approved by the NBA will end the Miller family’s 35-year run as owners of the franchise.
The Jazz said Wednesday that “definitive agreements” have been struck with Smith on the sale of the team, Vivint Arena, the team’s G League affiliate and management of a Triple-A baseball club. Part of those agreements call for the team to remain in Utah.
Smith is a co-founder of the Utah-based firm Qualtrics, which was sold to SAP for $8 billion in an all-cash deal finalized last year.
Gail Miller, the owner and chair of the Larry H. Miller Group, said she has known Smith and his wife Ashley for some time. Smith, she said, approached the Millers to gauge their interest in a sale. The terms were not immediately disclosed, though ESPN reported the purchase price to exceed $1.6 billion.
“After much soul searching, lengthy discussions and extensive evaluations of our long-term goals, my family and I decided this was the right time to pass our responsibility and cherished stewardship of 35 years to Ryan and Ashley, who share our values and are committed to keeping the team in Utah,” Miller said. “We have every confidence they will continue the work we have undertaken and move the team to the next level.”
The sale will have to be approved by the NBA’s board of governors. When that happens, Smith will be installed as the team’s governor. The Miller family will retain a stake in the franchise.
