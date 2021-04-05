2021 Geneseo Music Fest

The Music Fest is Geneseo’s longest-running annual tradition, bookended by not one, but TWO wonderful parades! Celebrate Father's Day weekend in Geneseo, Ill. with entertainment, family activities, food, music, arts & crafts, and meeting up with friends and family. We always have exciting events planned for the entire weekend and there is something for everybody!
Many events take place in or around the City Park, located in the middle of Geneseo. The weekend begins Friday evening with the annual Doo Dah Parade hosted by the Geneseo Kiwanis Club followed by the Geneseo Rotary Club supper and ice cream social and the Queen Contest at the City Park. Saturday starts with the Maple City 4, a 5k race hosted by Rotary Club and the Geneseo Farmer’s Market. The day will be filled with music, food vendors, healthy lifestyle demonstrations, and fun family activities including inflatables for the kids. One of the Music Fest’s main attractions is the famous Music Fest Arts & Crafts Fair in the park. Geneseo pays homage to its strong agricultural roots with antique tractors on display at the park. The evening features a steak/tenderloin meal and top-notch musical performances that are sure to have your toe-tapping!
On Sunday, Gen-Air Airport invites you to a pancake breakfast, a worship service takes place in the park and the music and the Arts & Crafts Fair resumes at 10 a.m. The Music Fest Parade wraps up the Music Fest and is a Father’s Day tradition starting at 1 p.m. takes place on State Street. The entertainment and Arts & Crafts Fair continue at the park following the parade.
New to the Geneseo Music Fest, enjoy live music or a drive-in movie at venues across Geneseo at night! Live music fills the air at the Central Bank Pavilion, Geneseo Brewing Company, and Great Revivalist Brew Lab on Friday and Saturday nights while the Geneseo Park District will host a drive-in movie at the Athletic Field on North Street on Saturday night. Geneseo is where the action is June 18-20, 2021!
Visitors near and far are invited to revel in Geneseo’s annual summertime celebration! Plan a day trip to see the beautiful park, visit our historic downtown and spend time with friends and family in Geneseo. Music Fest is Midwestern summertime at its best!
For more activities, details, and times visit www.geneseo.org or Geneseo Music Festival on Facebook.