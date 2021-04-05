2021 Geneseo Music Fest

The Music Fest is Geneseo’s longest-running annual tradition, bookended by not one, but TWO wonderful parades! Celebrate Father's Day weekend in Geneseo, Ill. with entertainment, family activities, food, music, arts & crafts, and meeting up with friends and family. We always have exciting events planned for the entire weekend and there is something for everybody!

Many events take place in or around the City Park, located in the middle of Geneseo. The weekend begins Friday evening with the annual Doo Dah Parade hosted by the Geneseo Kiwanis Club followed by the Geneseo Rotary Club supper and ice cream social and the Queen Contest at the City Park. Saturday starts with the Maple City 4, a 5k race hosted by Rotary Club and the Geneseo Farmer’s Market. The day will be filled with music, food vendors, healthy lifestyle demonstrations, and fun family activities including inflatables for the kids. One of the Music Fest’s main attractions is the famous Music Fest Arts & Crafts Fair in the park. Geneseo pays homage to its strong agricultural roots with antique tractors on display at the park. The evening features a steak/tenderloin meal and top-notch musical performances that are sure to have your toe-tapping!