2022 Best of the Quad Cities - Beauty & Wellness

BEAUTY & WELLNESS

BARBER SHOP

Winner

Ray'z Barber Shop

Favorites

  • On the Avenue Salon
  • PURE Hair + Beauty Lounge

COSMETIC SURGERY

Winner

Refresh (Botox and Fillers)

Favorites

  • Revive at The Group Med Spa
  • Soderstrom Skin Institute

GYM/HEALTH CLUB

Winner

Quad City Performance

Favorites

  • Planet Fitness
  • Two Rivers YMCA

HAIR SALON

Winner

Fusion Salon and Spa

Favorites

  • On the Avenue Salon
  • Pure Hair + Beauty Lounge

MANICURE / PEDICURE

Winner

The Spas at Orion

Favorites

  • DQ Nail Bar
  • On the Avenue Salon

MASSAGE

Winner

The Spas at Orion

Favorites

  • The Spa at Hotel Blackhawk (Located Inside Hotel Blackhawk)
  • The Spa at Rhythm City Casino Resort

SPA

Winner

The Spas at Orion

Favorites

  • Rhythm City Casino Resort®
  • Serenity Salon & Day Spa

TANNING

Winner

Sun Tan City

Favorites

  • Mango Bay Tanning Company
  • PURE Hair + Beauty Lounge
