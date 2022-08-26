 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2022 Best of the Quad Cities - Services

  Updated
  • 0

SERVICES

AUCTION/AUCTIONEER

Winner

Stenzel

Favorites

  • Bloomberg Auction
  • Charley Burns
  • Gary Littrel Auctioneer

CARPET CLEANING

Winner

Stanley Steemer

Favorites

  • Quad City Carpet Care
  • Steampro Carpet Cleaning Inc

CHILD CARE

Winner

Birdie's Nest Child Care Center

Favorites

  • Skip-a-Long Child Development Services
  • Toddler Town Childcare

CLEANING SERVICES

Winner

Merry Maids

Favorites

  • Leighann's Cleaning Services
  • MOLLY MAID of the Quad Cities

CREMATION SERVICES

Winner

Halligan–McCabe–DeVries Funeral Home

Favorites

  • Mississippi Valley Cremation and Direct Burial
  • Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory

CUSTOM SIGNS

Winner

Stecker Graphics

Favorites

  • Printing Plus Inc. Signs & Vinyl Graphics
  • Riverbend Signworks

CUSTOMER SERVICE

Winner

Rouse Consulting Group

Favorites

  • Courtesy Car City
  • Hy-Vee

DOOR / WINDOW REPLACEMENT

Winner

Window World of Davenport

Favorites

  • Fanth - Curry Home Improvement Co
  • Suburban Construction Inc

ELECTRICIAN

Winner

Crawford Company

Favorites

  • Blackhawk Electric & Generators Inc.
  • Tri-City Electric Co.

EMPLOYMENT AGENCY

Winner

Sedona Staffing Moline

Favorites

  • Express Employment Professionals
  • Michelle’s Vocational Placement, LLC

FLORIST

Winner

K'nees Florist

Favorites

  • Hy-Vee
  • Milan Flower Shop

FUNERAL HOME

Winner

Halligan–McCabe–DeVries Funeral Home

Favorites

  • The Runge Mortuary & Crematory
  • Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory

GOLD BUYER

Winner

Quad City Coin

Favorites

  • Mary's Diamonds and Jewelry
  • Necker's Jewelers

HOME MEDICAL EQUIPMENT

Winner

Habitat for Humanity ReStore

Favorites

  • Genesis Home Medical Equipment, Davenport
  • Kelly's Home Medical

HOTEL / BED & BREAKFAST

Winner

Hotel Blackhawk, Autograph Collection

Favorites

  • Rhythm City Casino Resort®
  • Stoney Creek Hotel Quad Cities – Moline

INSURANCE AGENCY

Winner

State Farm

Favorites

  • American Family
  • Independent Insurance Services
  • Nelson Brothers Agency

INSURANCE AGENT

Winner

Matthew Casillas - State Farm Insurance Agent

Favorites

  • Haffarnan & Associates, LLC American Family Insurance
  • Sarah Stineman - Farm Bureau

JEWLER

Winner

Expressions Jewelers

Favorites

  • Necker’s Jewelers
  • Revell Jewelers

PAINTER

Winner

Atlanta Dawn

Favorites

  • HMD painting
  • K&J Painting LLC

PEST CONTROL

Winner

Babes Termite & Pest Control Inc.

Favorites

  • Iowa Illinois Termite & Pest Control, Inc.
  • Kenney's Pest Control, Inc.

PHOTOGRAPHY STUDIO

Winner

Dear Me Boudoir by Victoria Lynn

Favorites

  • Little Hauflings Photography
  • Opal Lane Photography

PRE-ARRANGED FINAL ARRANGMENTS

Winner

Halligan–McCabe–DeVries Funeral Home

Favorites

  • Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory
  • Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory

TRANSPORTATION

Winner

VIP Transportation

Favorites

  • Channel Cat Water Taxi - John Deere Commons
  • River Bend Transit

TRUCK STOP

Winner

Iowa 80 - The World's Largest Truckstop

Favorites

  • KWIK STAR #1039
  • KWIK STAR #1071
  • KWIK STAR #299
