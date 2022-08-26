2022 Best of the Quad Cities - Services

SERVICES
AUCTION/AUCTIONEER
Winner
Stenzel
Favorites
- Bloomberg Auction
- Charley Burns
- Gary Littrel Auctioneer
CARPET CLEANING
Winner
Stanley Steemer
Favorites
- Quad City Carpet Care
- Steampro Carpet Cleaning Inc
CHILD CARE
Winner
Birdie's Nest Child Care Center
Favorites
- Skip-a-Long Child Development Services
- Toddler Town Childcare
CLEANING SERVICES
Winner
Merry Maids
Favorites
- Leighann's Cleaning Services
- MOLLY MAID of the Quad Cities
CREMATION SERVICES
Winner
Halligan–McCabe–DeVries Funeral Home
Favorites
- Mississippi Valley Cremation and Direct Burial
- Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory
CUSTOM SIGNS
Winner
Stecker Graphics
Favorites
- Printing Plus Inc. Signs & Vinyl Graphics
- Riverbend Signworks
CUSTOMER SERVICE
Winner
Rouse Consulting Group
Favorites
- Courtesy Car City
- Hy-Vee
DOOR / WINDOW REPLACEMENT
Winner
Window World of Davenport
Favorites
- Fanth - Curry Home Improvement Co
- Suburban Construction Inc
ELECTRICIAN
Winner
Crawford Company
Favorites
- Blackhawk Electric & Generators Inc.
- Tri-City Electric Co.
EMPLOYMENT AGENCY
Winner
Sedona Staffing Moline
Favorites
- Express Employment Professionals
- Michelle’s Vocational Placement, LLC
FLORIST
Winner
K'nees Florist
Favorites
- Hy-Vee
- Milan Flower Shop
FUNERAL HOME
Winner
Halligan–McCabe–DeVries Funeral Home
Favorites
- The Runge Mortuary & Crematory
- Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory
GOLD BUYER
Winner
Quad City Coin
Favorites
- Mary's Diamonds and Jewelry
- Necker's Jewelers
HOME MEDICAL EQUIPMENT
Winner
Habitat for Humanity ReStore
Favorites
- Genesis Home Medical Equipment, Davenport
- Kelly's Home Medical
HOTEL / BED & BREAKFAST
Winner
Hotel Blackhawk, Autograph Collection
Favorites
- Rhythm City Casino Resort®
- Stoney Creek Hotel Quad Cities – Moline
INSURANCE AGENCY
Winner
State Farm
Favorites
- American Family
- Independent Insurance Services
- Nelson Brothers Agency
INSURANCE AGENT
Winner
Matthew Casillas - State Farm Insurance Agent
Favorites
- Haffarnan & Associates, LLC American Family Insurance
- Sarah Stineman - Farm Bureau
JEWLER
Winner
Expressions Jewelers
Favorites
- Necker’s Jewelers
- Revell Jewelers
PAINTER
Winner
Atlanta Dawn
Favorites
- HMD painting
- K&J Painting LLC
PEST CONTROL
Winner
Babes Termite & Pest Control Inc.
Favorites
- Iowa Illinois Termite & Pest Control, Inc.
- Kenney's Pest Control, Inc.
PHOTOGRAPHY STUDIO
Winner
Dear Me Boudoir by Victoria Lynn
Favorites
- Little Hauflings Photography
- Opal Lane Photography
PRE-ARRANGED FINAL ARRANGMENTS
Winner
Halligan–McCabe–DeVries Funeral Home
Favorites
- Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory
- Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory
TRANSPORTATION
Winner
VIP Transportation
Favorites
- Channel Cat Water Taxi - John Deere Commons
- River Bend Transit
TRUCK STOP
Winner
Iowa 80 - The World's Largest Truckstop
Favorites
- KWIK STAR #1039
- KWIK STAR #1071
- KWIK STAR #299