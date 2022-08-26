 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2022 Best of the Quad Cities - Shopping - Home

SHOPPING – HOME

APPLIANCES

Winner

Zeglin's Home TV & Appliance

Favorites

  • Grand Appliance and TV
  • Lowe's Home Improvement

BLINDS

Winner

Budget Blinds

Favorites

  • Made in the Shade - Eastern Iowa
  • Quad City Blind Factory

CABINETS

Winner

Menards

Favorites

  • Eldridge Lumberyard, Inc.
  • Lowe's Home Improvement

CARPET/FLOORING

Winner

Carpetland USA Davenport

Favorites

  • Abbey Carpet Gallery | Flooring in Iowa | Carpet, Tile, Hardwood & More
  • Floorcrafters Inc.

FURNITURE

Winner

Ashley HomeStore

Favorites

  • Furniture Row
  • Good's Furniture

HOME DÉCOR

Winner

Hobby Lobby

Favorites

  • HomeGoods
  • Wallace's Garden Center

LIGHTING

Winner

Menards

Favorites

  • Lowe's
  • Shaw Electric Inc.

POOLS & SPA

Winner

QCA Pools & Spas

Favorites

  • The Great Escape Quad Cities
  • Pleasure Pools & Spas

WINDOWS

 

Winner

Window World of Davenport

Favorites

  • Pella Windows & Doors of Davenport
  • Renewal by Andersen of Quad Cities
  • Suburban Construction Inc.
