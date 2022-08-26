 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2022 Best of the Quad Cities - Shopping

SHOPPING

ANTIQUES

Winner

Emma Rae's Antiques & Uniques, L.L.C.

Favorites

  • Fred & Ethel's 50's Antiques
  • Skeleton Key Art and Antiques

BICYCLES

Winner

Jerry & Sparky's Bicycle Shop

Favorites

  • Bike and Hike
  • Healthy Habits

DEPARTMENT STORE

Winner

Von Maur

Favorites

  • Hy-Vee Grocery Store
  • Target

GARDEN/GREENHOUSE

Winner

Wallace's Garden Center

Favorites

  • The Green Thumbers
  • Teske Pet & Garden

GAS STATION

Winner

Kwik Star

Favorites

  • Casey's
  • Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh

GIFTS

Winner

The Craft Corner

Favorites

  • Isabel Bloom
  • Wallace's Garden Center

GROCERY

Winner

Hy-Vee

Favorites

  • ALDI
  • Fareway Grocery

GUNS & AMMO

Winner

Davenport Guns

Favorites

  • K&K Hardware & Lumber
  • R&R Sports Inc.

HARDWARE STORE

Winner

K&K Hardware & Lumber

Favorites

  • Menards
  • Trevor True Value

HEALTH FOOD STORE

Winner

Fresh Thyme Market

Favorites

  • Hy-Vee
  • ALDI

HUNTING

Winner

R&R Sports Inc.

Favorites

  • DICK'S Sporting Goods
  • K&K Hardware & Lumber

LIQUOR

Winner

Hy-Vee

Favorites

  • Jewel-Osco
  • Mississippi River Distilling Company

MATTRESSES

Winner

L&W Bedding

Favorites

  • Furniture Row - Bedroom
  • Lebeda Mattress Factory

MEAT COUNTER/BUTCHER

Winner

Hy-Vee

Favorites

  • Fareway Grocery
  • Meatheads Meat Market- Milan IL

OFFICE FURNITURE

Winner

Bettendorf Office Products

Favorites

  • Allmakes Office Furniture Inc.
  • Staples

PAWN SHOP

Winner

Pawn King

Favorites

  • EZPAWN
  • QC Pawn

PRODUCE

Winner

Hy-Vee

Favorites

  • ALDI
  • Freight House Farmers' Market

RARE COINS & CURRENCY

Winner

Quad City Coin

Favorites

  • A-1 Coin Co
  • Mississippi Marketplace

RESALE / CONSIGNMENT

Winner

American Cancer Society Discovery Shop - Bettendorf, IA

Favorites

  • The Bag Broker Luxury Resale
  • Rescued
  • Skeleton Key Art and Antiques

SPORTING GOODS/OUTDOOR STORE

Winner

DICK'S Sporting Goods

Favorites

  • Active Endeavors
  • R&R Sports Inc.

WHOLESALE GROCER

Winner

TPC Cash & Carry

Favorites

  • Costco Wholesale
  • Sam's Club

WINE

Winner

Hy-Vee

Favorites

  • TYCOGA Winery & Distillery
  • Wide River Winery Village of East Davenport
