2022 Best of the Quad Cities - Shopping

SHOPPING
ANTIQUES
Winner
Emma Rae's Antiques & Uniques, L.L.C.
Favorites
- Fred & Ethel's 50's Antiques
- Skeleton Key Art and Antiques
BICYCLES
Winner
Jerry & Sparky's Bicycle Shop
Favorites
- Bike and Hike
- Healthy Habits
DEPARTMENT STORE
Winner
People are also reading…
Von Maur
Favorites
- Hy-Vee Grocery Store
- Target
GARDEN/GREENHOUSE
Winner
Wallace's Garden Center
Favorites
- The Green Thumbers
- Teske Pet & Garden
GAS STATION
Winner
Kwik Star
Favorites
- Casey's
- Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh
GIFTS
Winner
The Craft Corner
Favorites
- Isabel Bloom
- Wallace's Garden Center
GROCERY
Winner
Hy-Vee
Favorites
- ALDI
- Fareway Grocery
GUNS & AMMO
Winner
Davenport Guns
Favorites
- K&K Hardware & Lumber
- R&R Sports Inc.
HARDWARE STORE
Winner
K&K Hardware & Lumber
Favorites
- Menards
- Trevor True Value
HEALTH FOOD STORE
Winner
Fresh Thyme Market
Favorites
- Hy-Vee
- ALDI
HUNTING
Winner
R&R Sports Inc.
Favorites
- DICK'S Sporting Goods
- K&K Hardware & Lumber
LIQUOR
Winner
Hy-Vee
Favorites
- Jewel-Osco
- Mississippi River Distilling Company
MATTRESSES
Winner
L&W Bedding
Favorites
- Furniture Row - Bedroom
- Lebeda Mattress Factory
MEAT COUNTER/BUTCHER
Winner
Hy-Vee
Favorites
- Fareway Grocery
- Meatheads Meat Market- Milan IL
OFFICE FURNITURE
Winner
Bettendorf Office Products
Favorites
- Allmakes Office Furniture Inc.
- Staples
PAWN SHOP
Winner
Pawn King
Favorites
- EZPAWN
- QC Pawn
PRODUCE
Winner
Hy-Vee
Favorites
- ALDI
- Freight House Farmers' Market
RARE COINS & CURRENCY
Winner
Quad City Coin
Favorites
- A-1 Coin Co
- Mississippi Marketplace
RESALE / CONSIGNMENT
Winner
American Cancer Society Discovery Shop - Bettendorf, IA
Favorites
- The Bag Broker Luxury Resale
- Rescued
- Skeleton Key Art and Antiques
SPORTING GOODS/OUTDOOR STORE
Winner
DICK'S Sporting Goods
Favorites
- Active Endeavors
- R&R Sports Inc.
WHOLESALE GROCER
Winner
TPC Cash & Carry
Favorites
- Costco Wholesale
- Sam's Club
WINE
Winner
Hy-Vee
Favorites
- TYCOGA Winery & Distillery
- Wide River Winery Village of East Davenport