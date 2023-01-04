2023 IHMVCU game capsules

At Wharton Field House

Game 1: Riverdale vs. Davenport West, 10 a.m.

Need to know: Coming off a season in which she earned second team All-Three Rivers West honors, junior Carrieanne Hungate is the Rams' top scorer. The 5-foot-10 forward had 21 points earlier this season in a victory over Rockridge and dropped in 17 against Annawan. Coach Jay Hatch's Rams have three seniors playing significant minutes in Kayleigh Hartson, Crystal Craigmiles and Erin Caves. Davenport West went into the holiday break still searching for its first win of the season. Head coach Brandon Krusey has only one senior playing in Madeline White. Sophomore Ellie Holdorf and junior Elizabeth Paustian have been the Falcons' top scorers. Junior Sydney Westerhof has been West's leading rebounder. Expect a low-scoring contest as both teams have struggled to generate consistent offense.

Game 2: Mercer County vs. Calamus-Wheatland, 11:45 a.m.

Need to know: Junior Gabriella McPeek, who had a game-high 18 points in last year's IHMVCU Shootout win over Davenport West, returns for the Golden Eagles along with junior Sydney Lamkin. Mercer County posted wins over Galva, Ridgewood, ROWVA/Williamsfield and Rockridge before Christmas. It also has sustained close losses to Sherrard, Orion and Monmouth United. Calamus-Wheatland, making its debut in this event, is coming off an 18-win season, the best for the program in the five-on-five era. A member of the Tri-Rivers East Division, the Warriors won seven of their first nine games this season. Junior post Kahlie Hill and junior guard Emily Boeckmann are averaging double figures for coach Matt Boeckmann's team. Hill went into the holiday break collecting almost 17 points and 11 rebounds per game.

Game 3: Abingdon-Avon vs. Davenport Central, 1:30 p.m.

Need to know: Abingdon-Avon won last year's Lincoln Trail Conference tournament championship, but the Tornadoes were just a game above .500 before Christmas. Six-foot-1 senior center Brook Pieper, who had 18 points earlier this year in a win over Ridgewood, is a returning Illinois Basketball Coaches Association All-State Special Mention pick. The Tornadoes have six seniors on the roster but also feature 10 freshmen and sophomores. Central features its own 6-1 senior in Addisen Ford. Off to play soccer at Drake University next fall, Ford has been the Blue Devils' primary scorer. She was averaging more than 16 points and nearly 12 rebounds a game before Christmas. This is Amara Burrage's second season as Central's head coach.

Game 4: Annawan vs. West Liberty, 3:15 p.m.

Need to know: Coming off its first Lincoln Trail Conference regular-season title in four years, Annawan has a good nucleus back from that team in all-league performers Olivia Goodley, Lainy Manuel and Kaylee Celus. Senior forward Jadyn Wise and sophomore guard Bella VanOpdorp play prominent minutes. Coach Jason Burkiewicz recently won his 300th game with the Bravettes. West Liberty features one of the more dynamic players in the IHMVCU Shootout in Iowa State signee Kelsey Joens. An all-stater at Iowa City High a year ago, Joens transferred to West Liberty when her older sister, Courtney, was appointed as the program's head coach. Kelsey has averaged 23.5 points and 12.2 rebounds during the Comets' 4-3 start. Senior Finley Hall and sophomore Sophie Buysse are West Liberty's second and third scoring options.

Game 5: Moline vs. Davenport Assumption, 5 p.m.

Need to know: Adrian Ritchie's team lost six seniors from last year's 18-win squad, including three starters in Kadence Tatum, Caroline Hazen and Bella Smith. The Maroons have finished over .500 in every season for the past decade, but they have a considerable amount work to do to continue that streak. Heading into its holiday tourney with a 3-10 mark, Moline is led by seniors Sam Veto, Nai'lah Anders and Paige Melton. Assumption went into Christmas break with a 3-6 record. Coach Jake Timm's team has been battle-tested with losses to Benton Community, Cedar Rapids Xavier, Davenport North, Pleasant Valley, North Scott and Central DeWitt (five of those teams are state-ranked). Junior Maddy Nigey, freshman Addy Voss and senior Ava Schubert are the Knights' top three scorers. Nigey was averaging more than 16 points a game in the three contests leading into the holiday break.

Game 6: United Township vs. Bettendorf, 6:45 p.m.

Need to know: In his first season leading United Township, Chase Pavelonis already has led the program to eight wins before Christmas. The Panthers have the tallest player in this year's IHMVCU Shootout in 6-foot-5 Lorena Awou. The junior had 21 points, 19 rebounds, four blocks and three steals for UT in its upset victory over league-leading Geneseo in mid-December. Junior Kaylie Pena steers the ship as the Panthers' point guard. Bettendorf went into the holiday break with a 5-4 record. Coach Brian Tritt's team features one of the top post players in the MAC in Lillie Petersen. Off to play basketball at Wisconsin-Parkside, Petersen averages 14 points and nearly 13 rebounds per contest. Faith Furness and North Scott transfer Kayla Fountain are scoring threats from the perimeter for the Bulldogs. All four of Bettendorf's defeats are to teams which are or were state-ranked at some point this year.

At Augustana College's Carver Center

Game 1: Rockridge vs. Durant, 10:45 a.m.

Need to know: The Rockets won an IHSA Class 2A regional championship last year for the first time since 2007, but graduation hit a 24-win team hard. It has showed in the early portion of the season as Rockridge dropped its first 12 contests of the year. Offense has been the biggest issue for the Rockets, who didn't score 40 points in a game before Christmas. Senior Cierra Bush had a season-high 20 points in a loss to Riverdale last month. Durant, meanwhile, has won only one of its first eight games. Junior Isabelle DeLong, who had a school-record 37 points in the Wildcats' lone win over North Cedar, accounts for 20 of Durant's 31.5 points per game. She also hauls in around 8.5 rebounds a contest. The team's top six scorers are comprised of four juniors and two sophomores.

Game 2: Erie-Prophetstown vs. Wilton, 12:30 p.m.

Need to know: Erie-Prophetstown has hovered around .500 in the opening six weeks of the season. Junior guard Kennedy Buck, who was a second team All-Three Rivers West Division recipient a year ago, and Sydney Schwartz have been the Panthers' leading scorers in the early going. E-P posted two wins over Bureau Valley along with victories against Midland, St. Bede and Orion before the holiday break. Wilton, which graduated multiple three-year starters from last year's team including all-stater Kelsey Drake, has managed to post a 4-4 mark before Christmas. Senior Charlotte Brown averages a double-double at 11.1 points and 12 rebounds per game. The Beavers have five other players averaging between 5 and 8.6 points a contest. In its inaugural performance in the IHMVCU Shootout last year, Wilton cruised past Galva 75-29.

Game 3: Sherrard vs. Central DeWitt, 2:15 p.m.

Need to know: Traditionally one of the top programs in the Illinois area, this season is no different for Doug Swanson's club at Sherrard. The Tigers won nine of their first 11 games and and are undefeated in Three Rivers West Conference play. Geneseo and Alleman were the only setbacks for Sherrard before Christmas. Addison Pickens had a 26-point outing in a win over Morrison, while seniors Kyla Elsbury and Olivia Meskan return after receiving Class 2A all-state special mention honors. After leading Davenport North to a state tournament in the past decade, Ron O'Brien is in his first year coaching Central DeWitt. The Sabers went into the holiday break 7-1 and ranked 12th in Iowa Class 4A. Sophomore Lauren Walker and senior Regan Hofer are averaging double figures while senior EmmaGrace Hartman and junior Isabelle Pierce each contribute between 8-9 points per game.

Game 4: Rock Island vs. North Scott, 4 p.m.

Need to know: It has been a topsy-turvy start to the year for the Rocks, but coach Henry Hall's team has staged several late comebacks. It outscored United Township 25-6 in the final quarter to prevail and used a 19-5 fourth period to rally past rival Moline. Senior Kayla Rice, an Illinois Springfield basketball commit, has had multiple 30-point scoring games for the Rocks. North Scott came into the season state-ranked in Class 4A, but coach Devvin Davis' team has been plagued by injuries. Guard Hattie Hagedorn is out for the season with a knee injury. Lauren Golinghorst and Makayla Farnum missed time with ankle injuries, but have returned to the lineup. Golinghorst has averaged a team-best 17.5 points and six rebounds per game since coming back, and senior Cora O'Neill is a double-digit scorer shooting nearly 40% from beyond the arc.

Game 5: Alleman vs. Davenport North, 5:45 p.m.

Need to know: Alleman arguably has been the biggest surprise of the Western Big 6 Conference in the opening month. Behind juniors Clair Hulke and Audrey Erickson, the Pioneers are tied atop the standings and have league wins over Galesburg, Rock Island, Moline and Sterling and took defending champion Geneseo to overtime. Hulke has had multiple 30-plus scoring performances this season, and Erickson tossed in 28 against Galesburg. North is ranked among the top 10 in Iowa Class 5A and went into the holiday break with an 8-1 record. Sophomores Journey Houston and Divine Bourrage are garnering Division I attention while freshman Alyvia McCorkle, senior Mariah Thompson and junior Kira Taylor fill out the starting five. Houston and Bourrage combine for nearly 34 points, 18.5 rebounds and 6 assists per game.

Game 6: Geneseo vs. Pleasant Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Need to know: In the nightcap at the Carver Center for the second straight year, Geneseo opened the season with nine wins in 11 games. The Maple Leafs graduated all-stater and last year's tournament MVP Kammie Ludwig, but seniors Annie Wirth and Danielle Beach have provided the scoring and leadership for coach Scott Hardison's team. Junior Addie Mills provides a strong shooting threat from the perimeter. Fresh off its first Iowa Class 5A state semifinal appearance, third-ranked Pleasant Valley hasn't slowed down with eight straight wins to start the season. Marquette University recruit Halle Vice, who recently eclipsed 1,000 career points, can score at all three levels. She has plenty of help with sophomore Reagan Pagniano and junior Jessie Clemons. Coach Jennifer Goetz has four sophomores and a freshman among her top seven players.

— Compiled by Matt Coss