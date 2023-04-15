The schedules for the 2023 football season were released Friday by the Iowa High School Athletic Association. Here is the schedule for each of the area schools for the upcoming season:
Metro
3A: Assumption Knights
Aug. 25 — Solon
Sept. 1 — at Davenport North
Sept. 8 — North Scott
Sept. 15 — at Dubuque Wahlert
Sept. 22 — Fort Madison
Sept. 29 — at Mount Vernon
Oct. 6 — at Washington
Oct. 13 — Keokuk
People are also reading…
Oct. 20 — Mount Pleasant
5A: Bettendorf Bulldogs
Aug. 25 — Pleasant Valley
Sept. 1 — Davenport West
Sept. 8 — at Urbandale
Sept. 15 — at Linn-Mar
Sept. 22 — Dubuque Hempstead
Sept. 29 — at Cedar Rapids Kennedy
Oct. 6 — Davenport Central
Oct. 13 — at Cedar Rapids Prairie
Oct. 20 — Iowa City High
3A: Central DeWitt Sabers
Aug. 25 — at North Scott
Sept. 1 — Northeast
Sept. 8 — at Solon
Sept. 15 — Clinton
Sept. 22 — Independence
Sept. 29 — at Maquoketa
Oct. 6 — at Center Point-Urbana
Oct. 13 — Dubuque Wahlert
Oct. 20 — West Delaware
4A: Clinton River Kings
Aug. 25 — Davenport Central
Sept. 1 — at Maquoketa
Sept. 8 — Dubuque Wahlert
Sept. 15 — at Central DeWitt
Sept. 22 — Cedar Rapids Xavier
Sept. 29 — at Oskaloosa
Oct. 6 — at Burlington
Oct. 13 — North Scott
Oct. 20 — Clear Creek Amana
5A: Davenport Central Blue Devils
Aug. 25 — at Clinton
Aug. 31 — Muscatine
Sept. 8 — Waterloo West
Sept. 15 — at Davenport West
Sept. 22 — at Davenport North
Sept. 29 — Iowa City High
Oct. 6 — at Bettendorf
Oct. 13 — Cedar Rapids Jefferson
Oct. 19 — Dubuque Hempstead
5A: Davenport North Wildcats
Aug. 25 — Davenport West
Sept. 1 — Assumption
Sept. 8 — at Marshalltown
Sept. 15 — at Waterloo West
Sept. 22 — Davenport Central
Sept. 29 — at Dubuque Hempstead
Oct. 5 — Iowa City High
Oct. 13 — at Muscatine
Oct. 20 — at Cedar Rapids Kennedy
5A: Davenport West Falcons
Aug. 25 — at Davenport North
Sept. 1 — at Bettendorf
Sept. 7 — Cedar Rapids Washington
Sept. 15 — Davenport Central
Sept. 22 — at Muscatine
Sept. 28 — Dubuque Senior
Oct. 6 — Linn-Mar
Oct. 13 — at Dubuque Hempstead
Oct. 20 — Cedar Falls
5A: Muscatine Muskies
Aug. 25 — Cedar Rapids Jefferson
Aug. 31 — at Davenport Central
Sept. 8 — at Iowa City West
Sept. 15 — Dubuque Hempstead
Sept. 22 — Davenport West
Sept. 29 — at Linn-Mar
Oct. 6 — Pleasant Valley
Oct. 13 — Davenport North
Oct. 20 — at Dubuque Senior
4A: North Scott Lancers
Aug. 25 — Central DeWitt
Sept. 1 — Waverly-Shell Rock
Sept. 8 — at Assumption
Sept. 15 — at Western Dubuque
Sept. 22 — Burlington
Sept. 29 — at Cedar Rapids Xavier
Oct. 6 — Clear Creek Amana
Oct. 13 — at Clinton
Oct. 20 — Oskaloosa
5A: Pleasant Valley Spartans
Aug. 25 — at Bettendorf
Sept. 1 — Cedar Rapids Kennedy
Sept. 8 — at Iowa City Liberty
Sept. 15 — Cedar Rapids Prairie
Sept. 22 — at Dubuque Senior
Sept. 29 — Cedar Falls
Oct. 6 — at Muscatine
Oct. 13 — Iowa City West
Oct. 20 — at Linn-Mar
Area
8P: Calamus-Wheatland Warriors
Aug. 25 — at Tri-County
Sept. 1 — at Midland
Sept. 8 — HLV, Victor
Sept. 15 — Easton Valley
Sept. 22 — at Central City
Sept. 29 — Lone Tree
Oct. 6 — at Edgewood-Colesburg
Oct. 13 — Springville
2A: Camanche Storm
Aug. 25 — at Dubuque Wahlert
Sept. 1 — Alburnettt
Sept. 8 — Wilton
Sept. 15 — at Northeast
Sept. 22 — Tipton
Sept. 29 — Monticello
Oct. 6 — at Anamosa
Oct. 13 — at West Liberty
A: Columbus Wildcats
Aug. 25 — at Mediapolis
Sept. 1 — at Wapello
Sept. 8 — Lisbon
Sept. 15 — Pekin
Sept. 22 — at Highland, Riverside
Sept. 29 — Louisa-Muscatine
Oct. 6 — at Van Buren County
Oct. 13 — Danville
1A: Durant Wildcats
Aug. 25 — Lisbon
Sept. 1 — at Waterloo Columbus
Sept. 8 — Central Lee
Sept. 15 — at Iowa City Regina
Sept. 22 — Wilton
Sept. 29 — at Dyersville Beckman
Oct. 6 — Cascade
Oct. 13 — at West Branch
8P: Easton Valley River Hawks
Aug. 25 — New London
Sept. 1 — at Edgewood-Colesburg
Sept. 8 — Springville
Sept. 15 — at Calamus-Wheatland
Sept. 22 — at WACO, Wayland
Sept. 29 — Central City
Oct. 6 — at Midland
Oct. 13 — Lone Tree
A: Louisa-Muscatine Falcons
Aug. 25 — Tipton
Sept. 1 — at Lisbon
Sept. 8 — Wapello
Sept. 15 — at Danville
Sept. 22 — Van Buren County
Sept. 29 — at Columbus Community
Oct. 6 — Highland, Riverside
Oct. 13 — at Pekin
3A: Maquoketa Cardinals
Aug. 25 — at Anamosa
Sept. 1 — Clinton
Sept. 8 — Northeast
Sept. 15 — at Marion
Sept. 22 — at West Delaware
Sept. 29 — Central DeWitt
Oct. 6 — at Independence
Oct. 13 — Center Point-Urbana
Oct. 20 — at Dubuque Wahlert
2A: Northeast Rebels
Aug. 25 — Bellevue
Sept. 1 — at Central DeWitt
Sept. 8 — at Maquoketa
Sept. 15 — Camanche
Sept. 22 — at Monticello
Sept. 29 — at West Liberty
Oct. 6 — Tipton
Oct. 13 — Anamosa
2A: Tipton Tigers
Aug. 25 — at Louisa-Muscatine
Sept. 1 — at Vinton-Shellsburg
Sept. 8 — Mount Pleasant
Sept. 15 — West Liberty
Sept. 22 — at Camanche
Sept. 29 — Anamosa
Oct. 6 — at Northeast
Oct. 13 — Monticello
A: Wapello Indians
Aug. 25 — West Burlington/Notre Dame
Sept. 1 — Columbus Community
Sept. 8 — at Louisa-Muscatine
Sept. 15 — at Van Buren County
Sept. 22 — Danville
Sept. 29 — at Lisbon
Oct. 6 — Pekin
Oct. 13 — at Highland, Riverside
2A: West Liberty Comets
Aug. 25 — at Iowa City Regina
Sept. 1 — at Wilton
Sept. 8 — West Burlington/Notre Dame
Sept. 15 — at Tipton
Sept. 22 — Anamosa
Sept. 29 — Northeast
Oct. 6 — at Monticello
Oct. 13 — Camanche
1A: Wilton Beavers
Aug. 25 — at Mid-Prairie
Sept. 1 — West Liberty
Sept. 8 — at Camanche
Sept. 15 — Dyersville Beckman
Sept. 22 — at Durant
Sept. 29 — at Cascade
Oct. 6 — West Branch
Oct. 13 — Iowa City Regina