3:45 a.m., HUDSON — Moos, thrumming machinery and upbeat country crooners punctate the predawn darkness as dozens of Hansen’s Dairy workers move in between stalls, cleaning and milking cows. Besides everyone’s matching cow-print face masks, not much has changed on this farm, says co-owner Blake Hansen.
“As a farmer — dairy farmer especially — life doesn’t stop,” he says. “Cows still need to be milked.”
But escaping into routine has been a welcome distraction for many of Hansen’s workers, some of whom have had family members come down with COVID-19.
“Everything’s almost normal here,” says milker Zach Miller, a 22-year-old University of Northern Iowa student. “I just come to work and enjoy what I do.”
Over nearly 24 hours, one truth emerges: Even in the toughest of circumstances, Iowa endures.
