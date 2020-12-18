 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 a.m.
0 comments

3 a.m.

  • Updated
  • 0
345 am Hansen's Dairy in Hudson

3:45 a.m., HUDSON — Moos, thrumming machinery and upbeat country crooners punctate the predawn darkness as dozens of Hansen’s Dairy workers move in between stalls, cleaning and milking cows. Besides everyone’s matching cow-print face masks, not much has changed on this farm, says co-owner Blake Hansen.

“As a farmer — dairy farmer especially — life doesn’t stop,” he says. “Cows still need to be milked.”

But escaping into routine has been a welcome distraction for many of Hansen’s workers, some of whom have had family members come down with COVID-19.

“Everything’s almost normal here,” says milker Zach Miller, a 22-year-old University of Northern Iowa student. “I just come to work and enjoy what I do.”

Over nearly 24 hours, one truth emerges: Even in the toughest of circumstances, Iowa endures.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Tony Sacco's Coal Oven Kitchen to open in Eldridge
Local News

Tony Sacco's Coal Oven Kitchen to open in Eldridge

  • Updated

Tony Sacco’s Coal Oven Kitchen may be right next door to Happy Joe’s in Eldridge.

And they may be owned by the same company,Dynamic Restaurant Holdings, LLC, and have the same CEO and president in Tom Sacco.

But the similarities end there for the two restaurants, Tom Sacco said. Tony Sacco’s opens its Eldridge restaurant at 350 East LeClaire Road beginning Dec. 14.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News