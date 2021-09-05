 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bettendorf - $175,000

Bettendorf Ranch condo. 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1,623 sq. ft. 3rd floor, Elevator, security entry, heated unground parking. Unit has own laundry room, newer washer & dryer. Stainless steel kitchen appliances, updated countertops and Walk-in pantry. Large Master bedroom features 2 closets, one of which is a large walk-in, master bath has a low step shower, double vanities. Newer carpet and laminate flooring thru out. New Pella slider to deck, updated energy efficient tilt-in windows. Monthly fee also includes hot/cold water, sewer, trash, cable, wi-fi. Furnace & A/C '15. Note: under the rug on the deck the attached all weather carpet is in poor condition. Deck furniture and rug included.

