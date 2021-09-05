 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bettendorf - $190,000

Adorable home in a quiet Bettendorf neighborhood. Several updates were made to this home, which includes newer windows, fresh paint and drain tiled basement. New patio, stoops and garden shed with cement floor. This home offers so much! Enjoy having an egress window in the lower level for possible additional bedroom plus a full bath in lower level. A front and rear garage door, for back yard access. Hurry, this home won't last long! *All offers to be reviewed Tuesday, late morning*

City of LeClaire paid $222,373 to email scammers posing as vendors
Local News

  • Updated

Scammers posing as three legitimate vendors emailed the City of LeClaire, requesting the city use a different bank account for payments. From November to February, $222,373 in LeClaire city funds were directed to scammers' accounts. More than half was recovered, but the city is still out $102,000.

