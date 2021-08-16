 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Bettendorf - $219,900

3 Bedroom Home in Bettendorf - $219,900

3 Bedroom Home in Bettendorf - $219,900

Pleasant Valley School District. Nice three bedroom home with a large backyard area. New septic system, updated electrical box. Large main bath in the upstairs of home. Large 2-car garage. Nice wrap-around deck. Lots of privacy. Located close to Davenport CC. Low county taxes and a heated garage with 220 electrical service.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News