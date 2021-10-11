 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bettendorf - $225,000

Nice 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath tri-Level home in convenient Bettendorf location. Nice open spacious living room that leads you to the finished walk-out basement that features a 1/2 bath and wood-burning fireplace. The upstairs has three bedrooms and a full bathroom. The corner lot offers you a nice size backyard area that has a stone patio for grilling and a nice patio/deck area for relaxing and entertaining. Furnace and water heater approximately 3 years old, roof per the previous owner approximately 11 years old. All information is estimated and should be verified by buyers and buyer's agents for complete accuracy.

