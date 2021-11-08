 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bettendorf - $245,900

  • Updated
Beautifully renovated home in PV schools! Welcome home to this 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath house with updates throughout including kitchen and bathrooms. This corner lot home offers a fenced yard, attached two car garage and a three seasons room all while being walking distance away from an elementary school, bike path and parks. Schedule your showing today!

