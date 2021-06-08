3 Bedroom Home in Bettendorf - $320,085

This is the builder's MODEL home. - This unit is for showing purposes and will not be available to purchase until late 2021. ALL OTHER UNITS ARE FOR SALE AND WILL CLOSE UPON COMPLETION. *North of 53rd, on Devils Glen, west on Field Sike Dr.* Cottage Grove, RANCH style villas with the amenities you've been asking for. Zero entry, 4 seasons room or screened porch, 2-3 bedrooms, 2 -3 baths, quartz countertops, wood flooring or luxury vinyl plank, 9' ceilings, handicap accessibility options available, plus so much more! Finish the lower level for additional living space. Choose from flat or walk out lots. HOA includes snow removal and lawn maintenance. No age restrictions. Enjoy the convenient location with mature trees and pond views. View More