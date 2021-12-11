 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Bettendorf - $343,051

3 Bedroom Home in Bettendorf - $343,051

3 Bedroom Home in Bettendorf - $343,051

This will be the builder's MODEL home. - The Meadows, located off Red Fox Road, just east of the Middle Road and 53rd round about. RANCH style villas with the amenities you've been asking for. Zero entry, 4 seasons room or covered patios or decks, 2-3 bedrooms, 2-3 baths, quartz countertops, luxury vinyl plank flooring, 9' ceilings, handicap accessibility options available, plus so much more! Finish the lower level for additional living space. Choose from flat, walk out or daylight lots. HOA includes snow removal and lawn maintenance. No age restrictions. Enjoy the convenient location with mature trees. Visit our model in our last neighborhood at Cottage Grove, 5653 E. Creekside Lane to get a feel of the layout and options. Open by appointment or most Sundays 12-2. These Villa's are to be built and will close in the order of completion.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News