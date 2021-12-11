This will be the builder's MODEL home. - The Meadows, located off Red Fox Road, just east of the Middle Road and 53rd round about. RANCH style villas with the amenities you've been asking for. Zero entry, 4 seasons room or covered patios or decks, 2-3 bedrooms, 2-3 baths, quartz countertops, luxury vinyl plank flooring, 9' ceilings, handicap accessibility options available, plus so much more! Finish the lower level for additional living space. Choose from flat, walk out or daylight lots. HOA includes snow removal and lawn maintenance. No age restrictions. Enjoy the convenient location with mature trees. Visit our model in our last neighborhood at Cottage Grove, 5653 E. Creekside Lane to get a feel of the layout and options. Open by appointment or most Sundays 12-2. These Villa's are to be built and will close in the order of completion.
3 Bedroom Home in Bettendorf - $343,051
