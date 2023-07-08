Highly sought after townhome located in the Villages of The Woodlands in the PV school district! The whole main level has beautiful wooden floors that stretch throughout the open floor plan. It's the perfect spot to gather around and relax. Oh, and don't forget the patio—it's ready for some serious grilling. The master ensuite? It's a stunner! You've got this stunning walk-in shower that's just gorgeous, and a vanity with not one, but two sinks. Has all the amenities you've been waiting for. The home features three bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms, with a fully finished basement. Featuring amenities such as wifi thermostat, upgrade carpet and kitchen appliances, pantry and beautiful tile shower. Convenient location, quartz countertops, wood flooring, 9' ceilings plus so much more! This town home is located near popular stores and restaurants! HOA includes snow removal and lawn maintenance, insurance.