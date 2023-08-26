Discover this charming three-bedroom, two-full-bath Bettendorf ranch, nestled within the Hopewell Hills subdivision! Step inside the inviting open main floor featuring a stunning great room, a modern kitchen, and an elegant dining area. You'll also find a spacious primary suite, two more cozy bedrooms, and another full bath for your convenience. The laundry room on the main level adds to the practicality of this home. With over 1,700 square feet of potential living space on the lower level, complete with an egress window and plumbing rough-ins, the possibilities are endless. Enjoy the level lot and take advantage of the three-car garage for all your parking needs. A perfect place to call home! Call today to schedule a showing!
3 Bedroom Home in Bettendorf - $430,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The second day of Henry Dinkins' trial for the murder of Breasia Terrell included her last words to her mother.
The men who found Breasia Terrell's body and two men who had been in the Clinton County Jail with Henry Dinkins testified on Tuesday.
Lifted Energy will have its grand opening Saturday, Aug. 26.
Food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and stores for hundreds of food-safety violations during the past four weeks, including unsanitary…
The Rock Island County State's Attorney's Office has filed new charges in relation to the May 2022 killing of Desavion Foster.