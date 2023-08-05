Discover this charming three-bedroom, two-full-bath Bettendorf ranch, nestled within the Hopewell Hills subdivision! Step inside the inviting open main floor featuring a stunning great room, a modern kitchen, and an elegant dining area. You'll also find a spacious primary suite, two more cozy bedrooms, and another full bath for your convenience. The laundry room on the main level adds to the practicality of this home. With over 1,600 square feet of potential living space on the lower level, complete with an egress window and plumbing rough-ins, the possibilities are endless. Enjoy the level lot and take advantage of the three-car garage for all your parking needs. A perfect place to call home! Call today to schedule a showing!
3 Bedroom Home in Bettendorf - $445,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Rock Island woman is accused of concealing the death of her 10-year-old son.
A registered sex offender on lifetime parole in Iowa is facing charges alleging he downloaded child porn on his phone while a resident at Dave…
The crash happened north of Davenport around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday.
He's facing 14 felonies.
Moments after crossing the finish line at the 49th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Nathan Windt searched for his running partner.