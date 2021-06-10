3 Bedroom Home in Bettendorf - $450,000

Welcome Home to Carefree Living in this Gorgeous Ranch Style Town Home in Bettendorf. This lovely 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath home is in Pristine condition, with wonderful Views of the Beautifully landscaped Pond, Fountain & Gorgeous Wooded backdrop. This inviting home has Beautiful Hardwood Cherry Floors, Open floor plan featuring a Formal Dining Rm, Spacious Great Room w/ Cathedral Ceiling & a Gas Log Fireplace, Chef's Kitchen w/Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite counter tops, a Spacious Island, Dinette area w/Cathedral Ceiling & access to the 3 Season Porch & Deck. Spacious Main Floor Master Suite offers a Tray ceiling, Access to the deck, huge Master bath with a large walk-in shower,Walk-in Closet & access to the laundry. Walk out LL features a Huge Rec Rm w/ wet bar, Mini Frig, Game Area, 3rd Brm,Full bath, Office & Access to the Patio! Whole House Generator. Most of Main level is freshly painted. New Roof Shingles-2020.Central Vac w/Sweep vac. No step home entry. Shopping 2 min. away!!! View More