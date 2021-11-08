 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bettendorf - $470,000

Here’s your chance to live in the sought-after Wyndham Hills neighborhood, Prime Bettendorf location with convenience to everything you need or want. Over 2650 sq ft, of living space. This 3 bedroom, 3 bath home, features many upgrades throughout. A highly functional floor plan with 9 ft and vaulted ceilings, granite, travertine, stainless appliances, hardwood maple floors, home office, and a roomy 3-car garage. In the lower level you will find well-placed windows and 9-foot ceilings giving the finished space a light and open feeling as the main level. Additional bedroom and bath with a beautiful tile shower. Huge rec room with wet bar. Other amenities include soft-close custom cabinets with pull out shelves and pantry, ultra-quiet 2019 Bosch dishwasher upgrade which makes for open concept living at its best! GREAT storage space with additional semi finished multi functional room in lower level. Conveniently located near Crow Creek Park, TBK Sports Plex and Bettendorf bike path.

