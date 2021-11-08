Here’s your chance to live in the sought-after Wyndham Hills neighborhood, Prime Bettendorf location with convenience to everything you need or want. Over 2650 sq ft, of living space. This 3 bedroom, 3 bath home, features many upgrades throughout. A highly functional floor plan with 9 ft and vaulted ceilings, granite, travertine, stainless appliances, hardwood maple floors, home office, and a roomy 3-car garage. In the lower level you will find well-placed windows and 9-foot ceilings giving the finished space a light and open feeling as the main level. Additional bedroom and bath with a beautiful tile shower. Huge rec room with wet bar. Other amenities include soft-close custom cabinets with pull out shelves and pantry, ultra-quiet 2019 Bosch dishwasher upgrade which makes for open concept living at its best! GREAT storage space with additional semi finished multi functional room in lower level. Conveniently located near Crow Creek Park, TBK Sports Plex and Bettendorf bike path.
3 Bedroom Home in Bettendorf - $470,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
I worked 36 years as a machinist on the factory floor for John Deere. I am now a Deere/UAW retiree. If I were to bleed, I’d bleed John Deere g…
- Updated
Family members of Anita Pinc and Craig Verbeke, who died after a boat crash near the levee in LeClaire, are suing the operators of two boats that witnesses said were racing on the Mississippi River at the time of the collision.
- Updated
Jen Hartmann, a spokesperson for Deere, said Wednesday that the company was proud of its six-year contract offer, which would have boosted pay and benefits for about 10,000 UAW workers.
- Updated
The most recent voted-down tentative agreement is Deere & Co.'s last, best, and final offer, according to Jen Hartmann, director of public relations for Deere.
- Updated
One person was arrested after an apparent stand-off with police in Davenport.
- Updated
Seven years after the vines were planted, a new winery is about to be uncorked in the Quad-Cities.
- Updated
A late-night fire Saturday severely damaged a Bettendorf home.
- Updated
The superintendent of schools for the Catholic Diocese of Peoria is responding to "urgent" calls for response and action, regarding concerns a…
- Updated
On Day 20 of the strike, Quad-Cities UAW workers headed to the polls to vote on a new six-year tentative agreement.
- Updated
A Moline woman arrested in June for hitting and throwing a 1-year-old pleaded guilty Thursday and was sentenced to ten years in prison.