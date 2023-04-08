Impeccable ranch style home in Bettendorf IA with PV schools! Well conceived split design floor plan, primary bedroom on one side, other bedrooms opposite. The real showstopper is the large open kitchen with plentiful cabinets and drawers, 4X8 island, separate coffee/wine bar, undercabinet lighting & upgraded custom pantry. Custom Plantation shutters throughout & upgraded appliances. Separate laundry and mud rooms, both with additional cabinets for more storage and lovely tiled floors. A cherished feature of the sellers is the wood mantle on the stone fireplace, salvaged from a old family barn Heated 3 car side load garage complete with shoe racks & built in potting table for the gardener in your family. Fully fenced backyard offers privacy plus space for entertaining on the patio. Playset can stay with home. Ready to finish insulated basement with 2 egress windows. Dishwasher new 2023. 4X16 ft dog run/kennel with auto collar door into garage. Sellers have a transferable VA loan with interest under 3% for a VA buyer that qualifies. Ring doorbell plus ADT approx $60 monthly.