Here’s your chance to live in the sought-after Wyndham Hills neighborhood, a prime Bettendorf location with convenience to everything you need and want. With over 2,650 sq.ft, this 3 bedroom, 3 bath home features many upgrades throughout with a highly functional floor plan, 9 ft and vaulted ceilings, granite, travertine, stainless appliances, hardwood maple floors, home office, and a roomy 3-car garage. In the lower level you will find well-placed windows and 9-foot ceilings giving the finished space the same light and open feeling as the main level. Other amenities include soft-close custom cabinets with pull out shelves and pantry, ultra-quiet 2019 Bosch dishwasher upgrade which makes for open concept living at its best! GREAT storage space in the partially finished basement and butterfly and hummingbird-friendly flowering plants and bushes. Conveniently located near Crow Creek Park, BettPlex and Bettendorf bike path.
3 Bedroom Home in Bettendorf - $485,000
