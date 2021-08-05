 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Bettendorf - $499,900
spotlight

3 Bedroom Home in Bettendorf - $499,900

3 Bedroom Home in Bettendorf - $499,900

To Be Built! 3 bedroom 2 bathroom beautiful modern farmhouse plan! Walk in pantry, quartz counter-tops, breakfast bar & completely open concept! Other plans available. Basement can be finished for additional cost. 3 car attached garage! Be in your dream home by early next year! Pleasant Valley Schools! Call for more details.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News