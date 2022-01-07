Fabulous Ranch Home on a Cul-de-sac with a full finished walkout basement. Enter an open foyer with the staircase to the basement, huge open floor plan with a gas fireplace in the great room connecting to the kitchen & informal dining room. Kitchen features granite countertops, solid hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, handmade custom cabinets with soft close doors & walk-in pantry. Large deck with built-in gazebo and steps to the backyard. Main floor laundry with wash sink. Huge master suite features extra seating room, double sink bath & walk-in shower, 2 walk-in closets, larger walk-in Queens closet can be converted back to an additional bedroom. Finished basement features a large bar area complete with a beautiful wet bar, wine refrigerator, granite countertops & wood floors, huge rec room which leads out to the patio & backyard, extra-large 3rd bedroom with egress window & lots of storage room, some shelving in the storage room reserved.
3 Bedroom Home in Bettendorf - $544,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Davenport man is charged with second-degree murder after allegedly punching a man several times in the head on Christmas Eve.
- Updated
Jake and Courtney Eikenberry, owners of the Freshii franchise in Bettendorf, have announced via Facebook and Instagram that the business will …
- Updated
The Quad-Cities has had its share of great coaches. When you think of those, the first that come to mind are usually in football or basketball.
- Updated
A $315,000 lawsuit settlement between the City of Rock Island and a woman who was injured in car crash was officially signed and notarized Monday.
- Updated
The Davenport Community School District canceled classes for Monday because illness led to a shortage of bus drivers. Classes are expected to …
A look at the best school district in each state.
- Updated
Drive-through COVID-19 testing sites, like the one at Genesis West, are packed with people seeking tests
Quad-Cities Republican chairs recall Jan. 6 insurrection differently, mirroring the divide in the party
- Updated
The reaction by local Republicans to last year's attack on the U.S. Capitol largely reflected divisions in the party nationally.
- Updated
In the trailer home Katherine and Rob Whitlow share with their five children in Port Byron, Illinois, sits a couch that has seen better days.
- Updated
SPRINGFIELD — Minimum-wage workers in Illinois will see a boost in their hourly pay to $12 per hour starting Jan. 1, while tenants in affordab…