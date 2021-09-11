Fabulous Ranch Home on a Cul-de-sac with a full finished walkout basement. Enter an open foyer with the staircase to the basement, huge open floor plan with a gas fireplace in the great room connecting to the kitchen & informal dining room. Kitchen features granite countertops, solid hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, handmade custom cabinets with soft close doors & walk-in pantry. Large deck with built-in gazebo and steps to the backyard. Main floor laundry with wash sink. Huge master suite features extra seating room, double sink bath & walk-in shower, 2 walk-in closets, larger walk-in Queens closet can be converted back to an additional bedroom. Finished basement features a large bar area complete with a beautiful wet bar, wine refrigerator, granite countertops & wood floors, huge rec room which leads out to the patio & backyard, extra-large 3rd bedroom with egress window & lots of storage room, some shelving in the storage room reserved.
3 Bedroom Home in Bettendorf - $549,000
