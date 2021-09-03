Fabulous Ranch Home on a Cul-de-sac with a full finished walkout basement. Enter an open foyer with the staircase to the basement, huge open floor plan with a gas fireplace in the great room connecting to the kitchen & informal dining room. Kitchen features granite countertops, solid hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, handmade custom cabinets with soft close doors & walk-in pantry. Large deck with built-in gazebo and steps to the backyard. Main floor laundry with wash sink. Huge master suite features extra seating room, double sink bath & walk-in shower, 2 walk-in closets, larger walk-in Queens closet can be converted back to an additional bedroom. Finished basement features a large bar area complete with a beautiful wet bar, wine refrigerator, granite countertops & wood floors, huge rec room which leads out to the patio & backyard, extra-large 3rd bedroom with egress window & lots of storage room, some shelving in the storage room reserved.
3 Bedroom Home in Bettendorf - $554,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The Davenport Community School District board voted Monday night to terminate a teacher's contract.
- Updated
A Davenport woman died this weekend after an UTV crash in rural Scott County Saturday afternoon.
What's going up? Davenport's rental prices. And if you are a low-wage earner, you might not be able to keep up.
- Updated
When thinking about a move from the Illinois Quad-Cities to the Iowa side, Rachel Pitchford imagined she'd live in a newly constructed, loft-s…
"Victim 1 stated they placed a pillow over his face during the videos so he would not see any bad stuff," the charging information reads.
- Updated
A global pandemic upended business and public plans in the last year, but that hasn't stopped businesses and retail stores from opening or exp…
- Updated
The beach is still dry, but other parts of the restored lakes at West Lake Park are taking on water.
- Updated
Eldridge City Administrator Lisa Kotter has filed a gender discrimination complaint against three city officials.
- Updated
There are no ICU beds available at Genesis Health System's hospitals in Silvis and Davenport . And it isn't easy finding ICU beds in many places across the country.
- Updated
Nathan Gomez Soliz is being remembered as a talented musician and composer and the best kind of friend. Gomez Soliz, 32, died of COVID-19 at UnityPoint Trinity-Rock Island on Saturday.
- Updated
A traffic stop by Bettendorf police early Saturday led to the arrest of an East Moline man for allegedly trafficking in ecstasy, cocaine and m…