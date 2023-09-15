Welcome to your new mid-century modern home on a grand 1.74 acre estate with big trees in the heart of Bettendorf. A rare gem that is private yet accessible to shopping and QC activities. Built for entertaining with giant stone courtyard. Seasonal views of Vibrant arena, new bridge and river. The master bedroom has 3 walk-in closets, one cedar. There is a built-in dresser with massive windows. The master bath has extra storage, 2 closets, a walk-in tub and heated floors. The bedroom two has two closets, one cedar. Large built-in dresser and 6 large windows. The kitchen has a large eat-in area, new granite countertops, and a double oven with warmer. Main floor laundry area next to kitchen with 4 pantries. 3 interior storage areas by garage access. Two large living rooms with gas fireplaces face the courtyard and multiple windows bring the outside in. Oversized heated three car attached garage. An in-ground sprinkle system, four foyer closets, original 1950’s decorating touches intact, 3 zone heating/cooling system, electronic drapery system, Pella windows with built in roll away screens, whole house fan, new lighting, landscaped, a fenced backyard, dog kennel and newer roof and amenities. Extra .24 acre lot with oversized 2 car garage/shed will be split and available for purchase. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ij7LHs0vrV0