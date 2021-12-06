 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Blue Grass - $142,500

3 Bedroom Home in Blue Grass - $142,500

3 Bedroom Home in Blue Grass - $142,500

This 3 bedroom, 4 bathroom Blue Grass condo is just what you have been waiting for! Move in ready! Located just off Highway 61, this condo is country living with all the convenient amenities nearby! HOA covers snow removal & lawn care. 1 car attached garage. Open concept main living area. Eat in kitchen has a nice breakfast bar, appliances stay! Slider off the living room leads to deck & level yard. Upstairs features 2 nice size bedrooms, both with attached bathrooms. Upstairs laundry area. Finished basement offers the 3rd bedroom & 4th bathroom. This condo won't last long, call for your private showing today!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News