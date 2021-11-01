 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Blue Grass - $299,999

This wonderfully updated 3 Bed, 3 Bath home is sure to please! Large living room offers newer carpet and a gas log fireplace. Hardwood flooring throughout the entry way/dinning room and the large windows offer nice lighting. Beautifully updated kitchen with extended island, tiled floors, quartz tops, marble backsplash, wine cooler and soft close Kraft Maid cabinetry. Master suite offers vaulted ceilings, his/her walk-in closets, and newly updated mater bath with dual sinks and tiled shower. Each bedroom has a walk in closet and ceiling fans. Basement has been drywalled with rough-ins for an addition full bathroom. Rec room and/or 4 bedroom can be added. Don't forget the fenced in back yard with 2 tiered deck! Per seller updates include remodeled master bathroom 2021, water heater 2021, New roof 2020, some newer windows 2018-19, completely remodeled kitchen 2018, carpet/hardwood/main floor bathroom 2017 and furnace/ac 2016. Schedule your showing today!

