3 Bedroom Home in Blue Grass - $339,000

Quality built by Dan Dolan Townhome with 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, 3 season room, open deck, and walkout basement with covered patio. Home features white woodwork with built-in entertainment center and no step entry. Shows like new!

