3 Bedroom Home in Blue Grass - $465,000

1 Year TMI Home Warranty. Remarkable 3300 SF ranch in Hickory Hills Addn. 1.74 acres totally private wooded lot. Attached oversize 2 car garage. Open concept design. Generous room sizes and huge great room with cathedral ceilings, gas fireplace and 3 sets of sliding glass doors. Half bath off kitchen. Main floor laundry room loaded with cabinets. Kitchen features a center island, breakfast bar and Corian counter tops. All appliances stay. 2 Walk-in closets in master bedroom. Master bath is huge and has handicap accessible step in shower as well as step in tub. Additional 14 X 29 family room with knotty pine finish. 10 X 32 Maintenance free deck. Irrigation System; 2 Water heaters; Central Vac. Basement provides tons of addition storage. Estate Sale in two weeks.

