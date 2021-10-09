 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Blue Grass - $475,000

Amazing Acreage! Built in 2018, this home is like brand new! Sitting on 4.74 acres with a gated drive, this home has 3 Bedroom, 3 bath, open floor plan with vaulted ceiling and a stunning wall of windows that lets tons of natural light in to the main living area. Beautiful kitchen with floor to ceiling cabinets boasts a large island/breakfast bar overlooking the dining and living area. Enjoy a large master bedroom with walk-in closet and master bath with dual sinks and tiled shower/bath. Main floor laundry. The basement has a finished full bath, wide staircase, egress window and is waiting for you to finish to your needs. Three car attached garage. Nearly new 24 X 30 steel building. Additional 2 car and 1 car garage.

