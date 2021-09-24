Amazing Acreage! Built in 2018, this home is like brand new! Sitting on 4.74 acres with a gated drive, this home has 3 Bedroom, 3 bath, open floor plan with vaulted ceiling and a stunning wall of windows that lets tons of natural light in to the main living area. Beautiful kitchen with floor to ceiling cabinets boasts a large island/breakfast bar overlooking the dining and living area. Enjoy a large master bedroom with walk-in closet and master bath with dual sinks and tiled shower/bath. Main floor laundry. The basement has a finished full bath, wide staircase, egress window and is waiting for you to finish to your needs. Three car attached garage. Nearly new 24 X 30 steel building. Additional 2 car and 1 car garage.
3 Bedroom Home in Blue Grass - $524,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
New restaurants are on the rise in the Quad-Cities. Check out a few that have opened or are in the works:
- Updated
Davenport police have arrested three women described in court documents as being part of an organized theft ring that steals merchandise and t…
Charter bus driver fired after refusing to let Rock Island High School soccer players on bus with Mexican flag
- Updated
The commercial bus company, Tri-State Travel, will donate a bus for the team's next away game and throw the team a pizza party.
- Updated
It's a result of the controversial "Cottages at the Heights" development.
- Updated
Economists say the city needs to make a better effort to create affordable housing.
- Updated
A Davenport man who died in a motorcycle crash Friday evening has been identified by the Davenport police department.
- Updated
A motorcyclist was killed Friday evening in a crash on North Pine Street in Davenport.
- Updated
Officers were spotted crawling for evidence after apparent incident.
- Updated
Few bumps in rollout of Davenport schools new mask mandate.
- Updated
Authorities say a body discovered Sunday in Wyoming is believed to be Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito.