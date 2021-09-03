 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Blue Grass - $549,900

Blue Grass Beauty!! Built in 2018, this home is like brand new! Gorgeous 3 year old home on 4.74 acres with gated drive. 3 Bedroom, 3 bath, open floor plan with vaulted ceiling and stunning wall of windows that lets tons of natural light in to the main living area. Beautiful kitchen that boasts a large island overlooking the dining and living area. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet and master bath with dual sinks. The basement has a finished full bath, wide staircase, egress window and is waiting for you to finish to your needs. Property is fenced for horses with a 24 X 30 steel building built-in set up for horses but never used. Additional 2 car and 1 car garage.

