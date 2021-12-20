 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Coal Valley - $119,900

Don't let this one get away! Cute 3 bedroom ranch with eat-in kitchen. Two car oversized insulated garage with gas hook ups, storage shelves and work bench. Relax on your covered patio in your fenced in backyard. Sliding glass door in 2nd bedroom leads to the patio. Full bathroom has a pedestal sink. Being Sold As Is.

