Great family home in quiet Coal Valley neighborhood. The main floor has 2100 sq ft & the full basement has 778 sq ft finished, with an extra 1300 sq ft unfinished. The main floor has 3 fireplaces. There is a wood burning FP in the kitchen, a gas FP in the family room & the large dining room. The dining room looks out over the large backyard. Plenty of room for large family dinners. The kitchen has a large island with a Jenn-Aire. There is a main floor laundry room. In the laundry room is a 2nd furnace to keep the laundry and family room comfortable. The huge family room overlooks the deck & back yard. The master bedroom has a bathroom & spacious closets. The other 2 bedrooms are nice size with good closet space. There is a separate living room with large window. The basement has a large great room and a den/office/non-conforming bedroom. There are 2 sump pumps. The attached 2 car garage has a laminate floor for easy maintenance. And to top it all off – it has radon mitigation in place.
3 Bedroom Home in Coal Valley - $249,900
