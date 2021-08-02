3 Bedroom Home in Coal Valley - $260,000

Completely UPDATED Mid Century design home that features contemporary elements while being uniquely full of CHARM & CHARACTER! Upon entry you are greeted w/ a 2 story foyer featuring stacked stone wall & bench. The FABULOUS remodeled Kitchen boasts an abundance of cabinetry, high-end SS appls, double ovens & granite counters that opens to Formal Dining Rm. Multiple “triangular gable” windows allow for TONS natural sunlight thruout the home & gives you panoramic views of the PRIVATE, WOODED backyard! SPACIOUS Great Rm w/ vaulted ceiling, handscraped hardwd flrs & stacked stone gas frpl. Master Suite includes His & Her’s closets, BEAUTIFUL remodeled Bath w/ heated flrs & has a door that leads to LARGE deck. 2 addt ROOMY Bedrms on main & Bath. Walk-out Bsmnt w/ Rec Rm, Office area & ½ Bath that has sliders leading to Patio. 2 car heated garage w/ utility sink, 10x10 shed, and home warranty included. See 3-D tour to fully appreciate the fine design & flow of this ONE-OF-A-KIND home!