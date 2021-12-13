Fabulous 3 bedroom, 3 bath, 2 car attached garage home on the end of a wonderful, quiet cul-de-sac in Coal Valley. This one owner home has been well taken care of. Basement has egress window and rough-in ready to add a 4th bedroom and bathroom. Convenient main floor laundry. Relax on the back patio, enjoying the wooded lot with a few deer here and there checking on you. HVAC system replaced 2016 with 96% efficiency furnace and AC unit. Roof and siding new in 2009.
3 Bedroom Home in Coal Valley - $267,000
