3 Bedroom Home in Colona - $219,500

Well maintained, one owner, 3 bedroom, 2 bath Ranch. Large living room has a gas log fireplace and is open to an informal dining area with a slider to the deck. Kitchen has a good number of cabinets and a new stainless sink and faucet were just installed Oct. 1, 2021. All appliances stay including the washer and dryer that are conveniently located just off the kitchen. Nice size master bedroom with walk-in closet and full master bath has double sinks. The unfinished basement has a rough-in for a bathroom, egress window, and lots of space for storage.