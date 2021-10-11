 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $105,000

Same owner since 1959!! Situated on a double lot this 3 bedroom home is ready for it's next owner. Offering a main floor primary bedroom and 2 bedrooms up. A large screened in porch/patio is great for relaxing. Oversized attached 2 car garage, large fenced in yard and landscaping out front offers a nice curb appeal. This home is very livable now but does need a little TLC in some areas. Priced below assessed value and being sold AS-IS! Please contact the listing agent for any questions or to set up a showing.

