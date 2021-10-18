Move-in-condition. 3 Bedroom, 2 full baths. Main floor laundry. Beautiful hardwood floors. Formal dining room and eat-in kitchen. Oak cabinets and ceramic tile floor. Replacement windows. Many updates and improvements: Roof 2021; New sewer lateral 2020; Furnace 2018, Air 2020; Electrical 2014; Plumbing 2014.
3 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $109,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Deere and Co. workers are expected to walk out if no deal is reached Wednesday.
- Updated
Even though he retired from John Deere 25 years ago, Morrie Unterschiedt couldn't stay away from the picket line.
- Updated
The Iowa Department of Public Safety confirmed Thursday that a Scott County man who was shot by a Davenport police officer Wednesday night died from his injuries.
- Updated
In Bettendorf, developers have taken steps to prepare land across from the TBK Bank Sports Complex for a major expansion.
- Updated
""They set out to do it, and they did it," the superintendent said. "It has no place in high school athletics."
- Updated
As John Deere union workers mull their first strike since 1986, some report dissatisfaction with working conditions and their union representa…
- Updated
A former Eldridge police officer, arrested in September for sexual abuse of a minor, resigned the night before he was arrested. He wasn't asked to resign, but did so of his own accord, according to the police chief.
- Updated
Mike Dahl woke up Thursday morning and headed to work at the John Deere Parts Distribution Plant in Milan. But he stopped at the entrance.
- Updated
The Pleasant Valley School Board met Monday and quickly became a forum on the issue of masking students in the effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. There appeared to be little common ground.
- Updated
UAW and Deere and Co. could not come to an agreement before a midnight deadline. It's the Quad-Cities' largest strike in a generation.