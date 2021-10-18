 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $109,900

3 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $109,900

3 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $109,900

Move-in-condition. 3 Bedroom, 2 full baths. Main floor laundry. Beautiful hardwood floors. Formal dining room and eat-in kitchen. Oak cabinets and ceramic tile floor. Replacement windows. Many updates and improvements: Roof 2021; New sewer lateral 2020; Furnace 2018, Air 2020; Electrical 2014; Plumbing 2014.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News